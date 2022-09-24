Galvo for Brazil vs Ghana broadcast to praise Ronaldo and Cruzeiro

Initially, Galvo congratulated Ronaldo on his 46th birthday, celebrated this Thursday, September 22. Then, the narrator highlighted Fenmeno’s efficient gesture in front of Cruzeiro Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF).
“Ronaldo Fenmeno, who had his birthday yesterday. My friend Ronaldo, congratulations to you! I made a special post. The guy was born to be the same Fenmeno, right? sheet of many millions and after three years of suffering, the giant has returned,” he said.
“The giant Cruzeiro returns to the place where it should never have left and is again in the first division. An important victory, 3-0 over Vasco. A great job by the Uruguayan coach (Paulo Pezzolano), the commitment of the players , but Ronaldo was born for the success of life, Jnior. He was born to be Fenmeno”, added Galvo.
Compliments from Galvo Bueno also on social networks
On Wednesday, shortly after Cruzeiro confirmed its return to the elite of Brazilian football, Galvo Bueno had already congratulated the club. “”The Giant Returns. Congratulations @cruzeiro for the return to Series A!! Congratulations my friend @ronaldo!! You were born to be the Phenomenon!!”.
On Thursday, the narrator made a special post dedicated to the birthday boy Ronaldo. “Congratulations, dear friend!! May God bless you always!!”