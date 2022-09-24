Galvo for Brazil vs Ghana broadcast to praise Ronaldo and Cruzeiro

photo: TV Globo/publicity Galvo Bueno praised Ronaldo and Cruzeiro, who are back in Serie A Initially, Galvo congratulated Ronaldo on his 46th birthday, celebrated this Thursday, September 22. Then, the narrator highlighted Fenmeno’s efficient gesture in front of Cruzeiro Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF).

“Ronaldo Fenmeno, who had his birthday yesterday. My friend Ronaldo, congratulations to you! I made a special post. The guy was born to be the same Fenmeno, right? sheet of many millions and after three years of suffering, the giant has returned,” he said.

“The giant Cruzeiro returns to the place where it should never have left and is again in the first division. An important victory, 3-0 over Vasco. A great job by the Uruguayan coach (Paulo Pezzolano), the commitment of the players , but Ronaldo was born for the success of life, Jnior. He was born to be Fenmeno”, added Galvo.

Triggered by Galvo, commentator Jnior also praised Ronaldo. “I don’t think a goal has ever been so well placed by a player, by a figure like Ronaldo. A phenomenon.”

“And the joy that he (Ronaldo) was, because he appeared in professional football playing for Cruzeiro. He never hid that he was a Flamengo fan, then he was enchanted by his passage through Corinthians, he was part of the ‘band of crazy’, and now back home. Cruzeiro continues with financial difficulties, it will have to resolve itself, but with a spectacular performance. Seven rounds to go! Cruzeiro returns to Serie A and beats a record, which belonged to Corinthians, which had qualified with six rounds in advance”, concluded Galvo. Compliments from Galvo Bueno also on social networks

On Wednesday, shortly after Cruzeiro confirmed its return to the elite of Brazilian football, Galvo Bueno had already congratulated the club. “”The Giant Returns. Congratulations @cruzeiro for the return to Series A!! Congratulations my friend @ronaldo!! You were born to be the Phenomenon!!”.

On Thursday, the narrator made a special post dedicated to the birthday boy Ronaldo. “Congratulations, dear friend!! May God bless you always!!”