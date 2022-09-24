Gasoline price drops for the 13th time and reaches R$ 4.88, lowest value since February 2021 – News

O average price of gasoline fell for the 13th week in a row at gas stations across the country. The liter went from R$ 4.97 to R$ 4.88, a drop of 1.8%, according to the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels) survey carried out in the week of September 18 to 23 and released this Friday (23). The amount is the lowest since February 7, 2021.

Since the approval of tax cuts on fuel, in the week of June 19 to 25, when the liter of fuel reached a record value of R$ 7.39, the price has already dropped 33.9%, reaching R$ 2 .51 lower.

This past week, the liter of diesel also had a drop of 1.9%, from R$ 6.84 to R$ 6.71. Ethanol, on the other hand, registered a slight reduction, of 0.6%, from R$ 3.43 to R$ 3.41.





The price of gasoline has fallen because of the exemption from the ICMS rate on fuel and the reductions in value at refineries, authorized by Petrobras. The fourth price cut in a month and a half was on the 2nd of September, with a decrease of 7.08%, after the readjustments carried out on the 20th (-4.9%) and 29 of July (-3.88%). and August 16 (-4.85%).

Due to the end of the contract for the survey of fuel prices this month, the ANP did not publish this week the prices of LPG, or cooking gas, which also had a reduction authorized by Petrobras. The published data were provided by Triad Research Consultoria e Pesquisa de Mercado Ltda., the new company hired for the service.

The result of the fall in the price of fuel is already reflected in the economy: it caused the biggest deflation since 1980 and should cause a further decline in prices this September. In July, the 0.68% reduction in the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) was guided, precisely, by the value of fuel (-14.15%).

In August, the reduction in fuel prices (-10.82%) resulted in a deflation of 0.36%, the lowest change for the month since 1998 (-0.51%).

With the second consecutive deflation, the IPCA accumulates an increase of 8.73% in the last 12 months, a level below the double digits, verified for the first time since September of last year. In the year, the index is up 4.39%.



