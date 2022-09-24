GE Palpita: commentators give their guesses for Paysandu x Vitória, for the second phase of Serie C | ba

After beating Figueirense in the last round, Vitória depends only on itself to gain access to Serie B. This Saturday, Rubro-Negro faces Paysandu, at Curuzu stadium, for the last round of the second phase of Serie C of the Championship Brazilian.

The match has the ball rolling at 17:00 (Brasília time), and the Bahian team advances without depending on any other result if they win the triumph (see all the scenarios here).

Before the start of the game, commentators and reporters from Globo Esporte BA give their guesses about the match.

Gustavo Castellucci, commentator for TV Bahia: Victory

– The two teams do not have a great history of games, but some matches were remarkable. In this year’s games, they were discreet scores, with Vitória triumphing by 1 to 0. Paysandu is in last place in Group C and can finish the quadrangular in the bottom for the third year in a row. Despite the obvious and recurring failure, we can say that the Boogeyman had a good 2022, played 40 matches and won more than half. Playing at home, the numbers are even better, with only two defeats. Even believing in Vitória and access, I would cling to that last statistic to risk a tight score.



Pedro Thomé, Editor-in-Chief of Globo Esporte: Victory

– The need for the result will be a differential in a game between balanced teams. As much as Paysandu enters with maximum force, the focus is not the same as Vitória.

Rafael Santana, Sports editor: Victory

– It is the game that stamps access, colossal game. Vitória returns to Serie B.



Ruan Melo, ge.globo reporter: Victory

– Vitória traveled carried in the arms of the crowd and depends only on itself to reach an access that seemed distant many times. It still faces a team with no greater pretensions and low for early elimination.

Thiago Mastroianni, reporter for TV Bahia: Victory

– After everything the Vitória fan has been through this year, the move up would be an early Christmas gift that the club would give to the red-blacks. Let’s forget that the team is limited, that, in the future Series B, the squad has to have a different face. If you’ve come this far, you can’t waver in the decisive game against an opponent who doesn’t fight for anything else. It’s having patience until the goal comes out, because I don’t believe in an easy game, even in these circumstances in which Paysandu finds itself. If you score the first goal, the game is smoother and access is guaranteed.

In this decisive quadrangular of the Third Division, the two best teams of each group will guarantee their presence in Serie B next year. Vitória and Paysandu are part of Group C, alongside ABC and Figueirense. Rubro-Negro is in second position, and the team from Pará is in the bottom, with no chance of classification.

Victory in 2022 Games wins draws defeats utilization in season 37 14 12 11 49% Out of home 18 5 7 6 40% First round of Serie C 19 8 5 6 51% Second round of Serie C 5 two two 1 53%

The two teams faced each other twice in this edition of Series C, both in Barradão. In the first phase, Vitória won by 1 to 0. In the final quadrangular, another triumph by 1 to 0 of Rubro-Negro.

