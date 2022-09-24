“Give back…”; Santos takes an unexpected action with Luan and backstage “heats up” at the last minute

In 2017, when he starred in the conquest of the Copa Libertadores da América at Grêmio, Luan lived great moments in Brazilian football. At the time, the striker won the gold medal for Brazil at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, won the King of America award after winning the Eternal Glory and was even approached by Tite to be part of the Russia World Cup group, in 2018.

However, when it was sold to Corinthians in 2020, the story was nothing like the heyday of a few years earlier. Luan became a reserve and, in the Vítor Pereira era, he did not play once. With that, he was loaned to Santos, in August of this year, with a contract until December 31. However, the striker did not please the Santos commission either.

With that, Santos is trying to terminate the loan agreement with Luan and return him to Parque São Jorge. However, Corinthians is not considering the athlete’s return before the agreed deadline. According to the portal fans.comTimão does not accept the breach of the bond and, protected by contract, which guarantees that the Board would need to agree with the return, must keep the attacker in Vila Belmiro.

Peixe is responsible for paying 20% ​​of the athlete’s salary, which is around R$ 200 thousand per month. The rest is borne by Corinthians. The Santos Board understands that the player has not joined the team and will not extend the bond until 2023. In addition, Luan may be removed from the Santos squad, as there is an internal consensus that the athlete is not technically going through a good moment.

Also according to information from fans, the striker has not been engaged in Peixe’s training. If he returns to Corinthians, the striker will not be reinstated to the squad by Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira and will have to train with the team of aspirants from Timão.