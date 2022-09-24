Global monetary tightening is a new obstacle for the Brazilian economy

The movement of high interest rates in the main economies of the world should become another obstacle to the performance of economic activity in Brazil. Analysts say the ongoing monetary tightening has the potential to trigger a global slowdown and could push the Brazilian economy to even worse performance in 2023 (currently, growth forecasts are close to 0.5%). They also say that the tougher action of central banks increases the pressure on the direction of the country’s public accounts.

With a scenario of high inflation spread throughout the world, the list of Central Banks that raised interest rates is extensive – only China and Japan have not followed this route among the major economies. On Wednesday (21), the Federal Reserve (US BC) promoted another hike in interest rates by 0.75 percentage point. On Thursday (22), it was the turn of the Bank of England (BoE) to raise interest rates by 0.50 percentage point. Two weeks ago, monetary tightening came from the European Central Bank (ECB).

“There is something special about this moment. Inflation is global. It is necessary that the main BCs take the reins of rising prices and raise interest rates”, says Silvio Campos Neto, economist at the consultancy Tendências. “It’s a global tightening not seen in many years.”

In Brazil, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) maintained the Selic rate at 13.75% per year on Wednesday, interrupting the biggest cycle of monetary tightening in 23 years.

In practice, higher interest rates make household credit and business investment more expensive, harming the performance of the economy.. With several countries tightening monetary policy, the world tends to grow less – with impacts on global trade, which leads to a drop in commodity prices, for example. As Brazil is a major exporter of iron ore and soybeans, it is affected when the prices of these items fall.

“A lower global GDP next year is bad for Brazilian exports. Today, we project a growth of 0.7%, 0.8% for Brazil in 2023. Why don’t we project 1.2%? Because a part of this piece comes precisely from the slowdown of the global economy, ending up slipping in our exports”, says Marco Maciel, partner and economist at Kairós Capital.

The global tightening scenario should still make investors look more carefully at the direction of Brazilian public accounts. There is a doubt about what the future of the spending ceiling will be – considered the main fiscal anchor in the country – and how the next government will deal with the pressures of increased spending, especially with the maintenance of the amount of R$ 600 for the Aid Brazil.

By raising interest rates, the more developed countries take away the attractiveness of economies considered emerging, such as Brazil, because they are considered safer to invest. With a better return abroad, investors should take a closer look at the economic fundamentals of countries with the potential to receive some kind of resource.

“It’s a very complex world, and the money has to go somewhere. This brings up some windows of opportunity. But whoever wins the election needs to do their homework, which is to fix the inspector,” says Alexandre Espírito Santo, chief economist at Órama Investimentos. “The problem is not doing your homework. In that scenario, interest rates would stay high for much longer, and growth would suffer.”

The management of public accounts has become the main node of Brazil’s macroeconomic management, as the federal government has accumulated primary deficits since 2014. The accounts may even return to the blue this year, but the government’s own forecast is that the deficit will return to 2023

“The problem is that the fight for more fiscal stimulus will be over, and this could make fiscal policy even more difficult, which makes monetary policy management difficult,” says Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados.

