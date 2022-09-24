Goiânia has 75 rabies vaccination points this Saturday (24), the last day of the campaign

On the last day of the campaign, this Saturday (24), the City of Goiânia provides 75 points of rabies vaccination for the immunization of dogs and cats, which will take place in the Southwest Sanitary District, the largest in the capital. The service will be from 08:00 to 17:00.

“Strategically, we left this district for last because it is the most extensive. Practically the entire Zoonoses vaccination team will be in the region, so that no animal is left without the vaccine”, says the municipal secretary of Health, Durval Pedroso.

According to SMS, the capital has approximately 210,000 dogs and cats, and the goal is to immunize 80% of them. “To reach this index, we need tutors to commit to this final stretch of the campaign”, says Durval Pedroso.

So far, vaccination coverage is 46.40%. Since the beginning of the 2022 Anti-rabies Vaccination Campaign, on September 3, 79,869 animals have been vaccinated, 69,774 of which are dogs and 10,095 are cats.

The director of Surveillance in Zoonoses, Murilo Reis, informs that the vaccine will continue to be available in the seven Health Health Districts, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm. “We will continue to vaccinate until there is no more demand. The important thing is that we reach a safe index, so that there is no more risk of rabies in animals or in humans”, he emphasizes.

Murilo also informs that vaccines are available throughout the year at the Zoonosis Surveillance Unit and at the Veterinary Hospital of the Federal University of Goiás (UFG). “So there’s no reason to leave animals unprotected,” he notes.

cases of the disease

According to data from the Municipality of Goiânia, in the capital, the last case of canine rabies was in 2000 and of human rabies in 1999. This year, there were two cases of rabies in cats, caused by the variant of the disease in bats. One case was registered in Chácara Recreio Samambaia, North Region, and the other in Setor Novo Planalto, Northwest Region, where a case of rabies in bats was also recorded. The Federal District registered, in June, the first case of human rabies, after 44 years.

Forms of contact with anger

Rabies can be transmitted by biting, scratching, or licking, either from infected domestic animals or from wild animals. Bats, horses and cows can also be sources of transmission.

Both in animals and in humans, the disease is characterized by neurological symptoms, with virus multiplication at the site of the lesion and, later, migrating to the nervous system and other organs, mainly to the salivary glands.

In case of a possible infection, the person should wash the place with plenty of water and soap, and then go to a health unit for the first care.

Check out the 75 rabies vaccination posts:

– Sesi Jardim Planalto

– Ordinance of Privê Atlântico

– Viva pet – Jardim Atlântico

– Neighborhood Anhanguera Health Center

– Francisco Matias Municipal School

– Jaime Câmara Municipal School

– Vila Rosa Municipal School

– Macambira Park

– David’s joinery – Vila Rosa

– Sports Gym – Novo Horizonte

– Pedro Xavier Teixeira Municipal School

– Animal Shopping – Novo Horizonte

– Vila Mauá Health Center

– Georgeta Rivalina Duarte Municipal School

– Antonio Felix Silva Municipal School

– Jamel Cecílio Municipal School

– Vila Boa Health Center

– Granville Residential – Eldorado

– Olegário M. Borges Municipal School

– Agromendes – Faisalville III

– Pet Shop Turma da Lulu – Jardim Presidente

– Eco Ponto – Faisalville III

– Auto Posto SS Cãoveniência – Jardim Presidente

– UBSF Eli Forte

– Araguaia Grocery Store – Tancredo Neves

– Municipal School Res. Monte Carlo

– Pet Shop Casa dos Animals – Vereda dos Buritis

– Agro Santa Rita

– Pet Shop – Rio Formoso

– Beast Veterinary Clinic – Windmill

– Agro Sítio – Residential Canada

– Goiana Culture Traditions Center

– Vila União Health Center

– Super Dogs Pet Shop

– Jarbas Jayme Municipal School

– World Pet Shop – Vila Mauá

– Planet Dog – Ana Lucia Garden

– Deusahydes Rodrigues School

– Pet Shop Belas Raças – Celina Park

– Targino Aguiar Municipal School

– Pet Shop – Rua Egerineu Teixeira, West Industrial Park

– Nicanor de Assis Albernaz Municipal School

– CMEI Residential Alphaville

– Carlos Eurico Municipal School

– UBSF Santa Rita

– Public Employee Club

– Pet of the Girls – Garavelo B

– Pé de Manga – Avenida Central, Garavelo B

– Jardim Caravelas Health Center

– Monteiro Lobato Municipal School

– Agro Pop – Cristina Sector

– Vila Lobos State College

– UABS Andrea Cristina

– Grajaú Municipal School

– Lima Grocery – Santa Fé II Residential

– Batista Grocery – Santa Fe Residential

– Agro Rações Forteville

– Itaipu Residential Municipal School

– Itaipu Health Center

– Itaipu Residential Community Center

– Robinho M. de Azevedo Municipal School

– Luzia de S. Fiuza Municipal School

– Model House – Real Conquista

– Maria de Fatima Municipal School

– Spiritist Nursery – Rua Mateus, Mother Germana

– UBS Mother Germana II

– Supermecado Fonte das Esmeraldas

– Golden Emporium

– Boi Cart Agriculture

– João Vieira da Paixão Municipal School

– SMITT Pet – Fortville Residential

– Roberta Civita State College

– CMEI CenterVille

– Madrid condominium

