Gol and Latam have national ticket promotions starting at R$185 round trip!

Gol and Latam decided to liven up travelers’ Fridays, launching national airfare promotions from R$185 round trip, taxes already included. Fares are still being charged, but you can see what we’ve already found in the list at the end of the post, or search directly on Gol’s website and on Latam’s website.

The lowest value is with Latam departing from Juiz de Fora to São Paulo for R$ 185 round trip, or vice versa, but there are flights between São Paulo and Caxias do Sul for R$ 277 round trip, or between BH and São Paulo for R$ 299. From Brasília to Rio de Janeiro for R$ 392, or BH to Rio de Janeiro for R$ 351. From Curitiba to Porto Seguro for R$ 662, or from Rio de Janeiro to Palmas for R$ 553. And much more! Check all options in the table below.

The Gol sale is valid for purchases made until 8 am on Monday. The flight period is from 09/23/2022 to 03/31/2023, except periods close to holidays. Latam’s Last Call promotion is valid for purchases made until Sunday. The flight period is 10/16/2022 and 11/14/2022, except periods close to holidays.

While we haven’t found any bargains, we will continue to run searches throughout the weekend. If you don’t find what you’re looking for now, come back to the post the next day. If you find something good, don’t waste time, as this could be the opportunity for you to guarantee your trip. It is worth remembering that domestic flights in general have increased in recent days mainly due to high fuel prices.

See the links below, or search for yourself on the GOL promotion page or on the Latam promotion page.