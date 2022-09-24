Gol announces air tickets at reduced prices from now until the entire weekend

Airplane Boeing 737-700 Gol Linhas Aéreas
Boeing 737-700


GOL Linhas Aéreas informs this evening of Friday, September 23, that now is the time to plan to fly cheap, on trips until March 2023. The airline promotes a weekend with discounts on more than 2 thousand national and international sections.

The GOL Superdiscount Fair started this Friday at 5 pm and will continue until 8 am on Monday, September 26th. Therefore, travelers need to be quick to scrounge for the best deals available in time.

Promotional fares cover multiple national and international destinations and are valid for flights operated by GOL from September 2022 to March 2023 (except for holidays and high season).

According to the company, with this promotion, it is possible to travel for much less to all regions of Brazil, to cities such as Salvador, Maceió, Porto Seguro, Ilhéus, Manaus, Belém, Bonito, Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, among others.

In the case of air tickets for domestic flights that fall under the Light and Promo fares, the payment can be made in up to 5 installments without interest (minimum installment of R$ 30) or between 6 and 12 installments with interest of 1.99% per month ( minimum installment of R$ 30) on Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Diners, Elo, Hipercard and JCB cards.

Cancún (Mexico), Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Orlando and Miami (in the United States) are among the international destinations included in this GOL Super Discount Fair. Tickets can be paid in up to 5 interest-free installments, with the boarding fee charged in full with the 1st installment of the ticket, respecting the minimum amount of R$ 30 per installment.

Tickets can be purchased on the GOL website, at travel agencies, through the Customer Relationship Center (0300 115 2121) and at VOEGOL stores (not valid for purchases at airport stores).

The complete rules of the GOL Superdiscounts Fair can be consulted at this link.

Gol Linhas Aéreas information


