government CONFIRMED installment of R$ 1,294? See if you are entitled to PIS 2023 and PIS TABLE

Employees of private companies from all over Brazil await the payment of PIS base year 2021.

In theory, the benefit should have been deposited in this year 2022. However, with the covid-19 pandemic, the federal government decided to postpone the calendar of payment.

With no deposit forecast, the PIS base year 2021 can only be deposited in 2023 and is already being called by beneficiaries of PIS 2023.

PIS 2023: PIS PAYMENT IN DELAY

the payment of PIS (Social Integration Program)as mentioned above, is delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic, as explained above.

With that, the PIS in 2021 – PIS base year 2021 still had a payment schedule released.

PIS 2023: PIS BASE YEAR 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN?

Still this year, the Deliberative Council of the Workers Support Fund (Codefat) is expected to meet with the federal government.

The purpose of the meeting is to organize and schedule the payment date of the PIS base year 2021.

If the payment of PIS base year 2021 stay, in fact, for the year 2023, he will have higher value.

PIS 2023: HIGHER AMOUNT PIS BASE YEAR 2021

As explained in the previous topic, if the payment of PIS base year 2021 is made in 2023, the payment will have higher value.

That’s because the payment of PIS is related to the value of the minimum wage.

In September, the federal government sent a proposal that provides for a minimum wage of R$ 1,302. Previously, the speculated value was R$ 1,294, which ended up staying in the workers’ minds.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS?

Workers who meet the following requirements are entitled to PIS: