Government of Ceará: Elmano rises 5 points and Captain Wagner drops 5, indicates survey – Elections 2022

According to the Real Time Big Data poll released this Friday (23), state deputy Elmano de Freitas (PT) rose 5 percentage points and is technically tied with federal deputy Capitão Wagner (União Brasil), who dropped 5 points in dispute with the Government of Ceará. Both have 31% of voting intentions in the stimulated scenario (when the names of candidates are presented to respondents).

In the sequence, appears the former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cláudio (PDT), with 20%. The candidate dropped 2 points from the last poll released by Real Time Big Data on September 13.





The survey, commissioned by the Record TV, heard a thousand people between the 21st and 22nd of September and has a margin of error of more or less 3 percentage points, with a confidence index of 95%. The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court under number CE-09929/2022.

According to the survey, considering the valid votes, Captain Wagner and Elmano de Freitas are still tied, with 37% each, and would go to the second round. Roberto Cláudio has 24% of the valid votes; Chico Malta (PCB), 1%; and Zé Batista (PSTU), 1%.









Captain Wagner leads the voter rejection. According to Real Time Big Data, 47% of respondents said they would not vote for him at all. Then come Elmano de Freitas, with 41% of rejection, Roberto Cláudio, with 39%, and Zé Batista, with 21%.





second round

The poll also asked who voters would vote for in the event of a second round. Check out all the scenarios:



Second round – scenario 1:

Captain Wagner (Union): 44%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 37%

Null/blank: 10%

Did not know/did not answer: 9%



Second round – scenario 2:

Captain Wagner (Union): 42%

Elmano de Freitas (PT): 45%

Null/blank: 6%

Did not know/did not answer: 7%



Second round – scenario 3:

Elmano de Freitas (PT): 42%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 38%

Null/blank: 11%

Did not know/did not answer: 9%





Senate dispute

In the Senate race, Camilo Santana (PT) leads, with 61% of voting intentions, followed by Kamila Cardoso (Avante), with 13%. See the full result:



















Approval













The administration of governor Izolda Cela (no party) is approved by 58% of voters and disapproved by 22%, and 20% did not know/did not respond. The government was considered excellent by 16%, good by 32%, fair by 28%, bad by 5%, terrible by 8%, and another 11% did not know/did not respond.