Gracyanne Barbosa posts a photo on the edge of sensuality and almost shows too much

the influencer Gracyanne Barbosa won a shower of likes after updating the Instagram feed with another spectacular record of a sensual rehearsal. The click was shared to celebrate the arrival of his 39th birthday.

In the post, the singer Belo’s wife appeared sensualizing with a hollowed out lime green swimsuit, which left the brunette muscular body even more prominent. All provocative, the famous even gave the piece a little tugging, letting out part of her voluminous breasts.

publicity WE SELECT FOR YOU

Through the caption, Gracy took the opportunity to reflect on the new cycle she is about to face. “Another year of life, thank you sir, for supporting me so far, for always holding my hand and guiding me, even though I was so flawed, you never left me alone”, she began.

“I want to thank you once again, to all the messages and posts of affection, I don’t even know if I deserve so much, my heart was warm and overflowing with love! Thank you to all the followers, fan clubs, friends and my family for making my day happier!”, she ended in the publication.

Among the comments, netizens were divided between sending messages of congratulations and praise for the impressive body of the cat. “Love of my whole life!! My everything !! Wonderful young lady”, declared the hubby, all in love.

“Congratulations! You are wonderful,” said one follower. “Congratulations, may God continue to bless you ❤️ Te Amo”, wished another fan. “Congratulations my beautiful and wonderful muse! God bless his life always, may he fulfill the dreams of his heart!” said a third.

Belo also shared a message for Gracyanne

On his Instagram profile, Belo also took advantage of the moment of celebration to share a message of love for Gracyanne. In the post, he made a super selection of photos and romantic moments with his beloved.

To the sound of his song Tudo Mudou, the artist also wrote a text in which he appears all in love talking about how their marriage remains firm and strong, even though they are going through some external controversies.

“Birthday of the love of my life! I love you more than anything, my big tudão, my wonderful! You are light in the path of many! I want another 100 years with you, I ask God to give you good health and peace, the rest I will be here side by side to get with you, warrior!”, wrote Belo.

The pagodeiro continued to point out that age is just a number for the beloved. “My little girl 😍😍😍😍😍 you teach everyone in your family the meaning of true LOVE !! Best wishes, best wishes, because you deserve the world 😍😍😍😍 #niverdagra”, he concluded.

Click here and press the button follow for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

Gra took the opportunity to respond all melted by the loved one: “My love, it’s my birthday, but the gift is yours 😂🤡🤡 thank you for making me so happy, I love you so much”.

What did you think? follow @entreteoficial on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.