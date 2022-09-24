Gretchen’s granddaughter wears a glued-on piece and the flesh of her intimate part is marked

the influencer Bia Mirandaone of the participants in The Farm 2022, woke up ready for another day of work in the rural reality. This Thursday morning (22), the cat put her body to play and drew attention to her dealings with the animals.

Taking advantage of the cool weather in Itapecerica da Serra, Gretchen’s granddaughter opted for a tight-fitting top and black shorts, which left out her huge legs and upturned buttocks.

publicity WE SELECT FOR YOU

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Bia clashed with Shayan

In the midst of rural tasks, the girl ended up getting in the way, which yielded a mess next to Shayanthe farmer of the week.

“Shay, you have to stay downstairs, Shay. It’s my first time and I don’t know how to handle animals, no. The Lucas [fazendeiro da semana anterior] stayed there and helped all the time”, said Bia to the farmer, who was lying down sleeping. “You don’t have to be ignorant like that, just ask for help”, replied the Iranian, making the peon even more irritated. “If I don’t, you have to. I’ve been there for more than two hours doing the fucking bird and you’re fucking sleeping”, he shouted.

Right after the ex-Marriage as Cegas, he told Bia that it was natural to have difficulty in the first few days and that she should go in search of other ways to learn the task.

“Rivinha de Marte used to stay here for two hours too [cuidando das aves]. Turn around because it’s your responsibility. Read the manual, read the manual and that’s it. Read the manual and go learn, that’s it”, replied Shayan.

On social networks, several comments from netizens soon appeared, who were excited about the clash and were divided in opinions. “Dead with Bia going to wake up Shayan so he can help her with the activity. Too much icon”, celebrated one person on Twitter.

“Bia Miranda delivered everything she promised, she put shayan to work master”, said another. “Shorts, a top and the desire to wake up the farmer 🗣 HER NAME IS BIA! #AFazenda”, amused another viewer of the program.

“Bia’s “pobi” was the only one who wasn’t at the house (she was in the barn) when they showed the video teaching how to treat animals and now she’s having trouble taking care of the birds. All the time, the production issues an alert that she is doing it wrong”, said one worried about the punishment.

Click here and press the button follow for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

What did you think? follow @entreteoficial on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.