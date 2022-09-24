Gwyneth Paltrow poses in a bikini and says she’s ready to turn 50 – Celebrities



Playback / Instagram

Newsroom – Observatory of the Famous





09/23/2022 11:01

09/23/2022 11:01

Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow said she is more than ready to turn 50. She published an article in which she tells about this important date.

‘I’m as connected to this feeling of longing, of promise – promise of falling, of something that is waning – as I was 30 years ago,’ she wrote on Goop.

See also: Leonardo DiCaprio and the ’25-year curse’

The text was accompanied by a bikini photo of the Hollywood star. ‘I understand on some level that life is linear, that I’ve lived x number of days so far and have more in the basket under my arm than in the field before me. But there’s something about the sweetness of life inside me that doesn’t change, that won’t change. the essence of the essence. It seems to be getting hotter,’ she said.

She then ends up reflecting on her body, and on the natural changes with age gradually advancing. ‘Marked by oven burns, a finger crushed in a window long ago, the birth of a child. Silver hair and fine lines,’ she described.



Playback / Instagram

Health and joy of living

Gwyneth Paltrow continues her rant about the struggle to keep her body and mind healthy. ‘While I do what I can to fight for good health and longevity, to avoid weakened muscles and receding bones, I have a mantra that I instill in those reckless thoughts that try to get in my way: I accept. I accept the marks and the loose skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, to look perfect, to defy gravity, to defy logic, to defy humanity. I accept my humanity.’

She reflects on the choices she has made in life, and on some regrets. ‘I’d like to sing more, even if it’s just in the shower. I would like to say to everyone who has had a negative experience with me that I am sorry. I would like to fully recognize myself,’ she said.

Mother of two: Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, she talks about how she hopes they will see this date. ‘Perhaps their memory is not just that I am elated, nor that I regret the things I have lost or not accomplished. I hope they can see me feeling all things and keep the complexity of that notion,’ she declared.

‘And I won’t really know what it was like to turn 50 until much later, when I can reflect on it from a higher position, perhaps one of the 50’s. [dos meus filhos]with full and broken hearts simultaneously (like life).’

The post Gwyneth Paltrow poses in a bikini and says she’s ready to turn 50 was published first on Observatório dos Famosos.