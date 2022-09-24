Habits that accelerate aging and worsen sagging

posted on 09/22/2022 17:45
Changes in simple everyday habits can delay skin aging – (Credit: Freepik/Disclosure)
There’s no way, you can’t avoid the signs of time on the skin. Little by little wrinkles, blemishes and expression marks start to appear and this is a natural process of our body, says Priscilla Martelli, CEO of Martelli Clinic.
According to a survey by Ibope Intelligence – What the skin counts – revealed that 94% of Brazilian women aged between 30 and 60 feel uncomfortable with some sign on the skin of their face. For 36% of them, sagging is one of the main problems.
According to the specialist in Facial Harmonization and Rejuvenation, both sagging and wrinkles are signs of aging. That is, this happens because there is a loss of collagen and elastin fibers that support body tissues. Also according to the survey, two out of three women are afraid that the skin of the face will age.
The good news, according to Priscilla Martelli, is that changes to simple common habits in our daily lives can slow down and make a difference in this natural process caused by time. “It is important to understand that some external factors contribute to this process happening in an accelerated way in aging and in the worsening of sagging”. But what exactly is meant by healthy habits? Dr Priscilla answers that they are much simpler than we think of as: sleeping well, having a balanced and healthy diet, using sun protection, drinking lots of water and taking care of the skin with daily cleaning and hydration. Knowing a little about how to keep these habits in line with aesthetic treatments, it is possible to achieve good results and improve your health and self-esteem, he adds.
Be aware of some of the main habits that you need to reevaluate in your life and that can cause or accelerate facial sagging and unwanted wrinkles. According to her, the ideal is not to wait for the damage to happen to act, but to have preventive care. “Only in this way will it be possible to prolong the youthful and healthy appearance of the skin of the face and body”.
Change 5 habits to avoid accelerating aging and sagging:
- Poor sleep is bad for your health. Have beauty sleep! During sleep, our skin undergoes various processes of regeneration and cell exchange, it is also when growth hormones are released by our body, causing the skin to renew itself more easily, producing more collagen.
- Smoking ages the skin: with each puff, the release of free radicals in our body increases. They attack collagen and elastin fibers and compromise the protein essential for the structure, elasticity and firmness of the skin. Because of the nicotine, the skin gets a yellowish tone and can stain it!
- Drink water! Low daily water consumption results in a dehydrated body, and in turn, a more dehydrated skin. That is, it accelerates the aging of the skin, which is prone to prematurely developing wrinkles and affects the consistency of collagen fibers.
- Have a healthy and balanced diet. The best protection against free radicals considered enemies of the skin is to opt for a diet rich in vegetables, including various fruits, legumes, cereals and vegetables. Also prioritize foods rich in Vitamin C (oranges, lemons, acerola, broccoli, tomatoes), vitamin E (almonds, walnuts, leafy vegetables), vitamin A (carrots, squash, sweet potatoes, melons), bioflavonoids (citrus fruits, dark grapes). or red). Avoid excess sugar, it is responsible for another cellular aging process.
- Don’t give up on sunscreen. Whatever season it is. Excessive sun exposure, and especially the lack of sun protection, is the main cause of skin aging and skin cancer.