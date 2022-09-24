Habits that accelerate aging and worsen sagging

posted on 09/22/2022 17:45



There’s no way, you can’t avoid the signs of time on the skin. Little by little wrinkles, blemishes and expression marks start to appear and this is a natural process of our body, says Priscilla Martelli, CEO of Martelli Clinic.

According to a survey by Ibope Intelligence – What the skin counts – revealed that 94% of Brazilian women aged between 30 and 60 feel uncomfortable with some sign on the skin of their face. For 36% of them, sagging is one of the main problems.





According to the specialist in Facial Harmonization and Rejuvenation, both sagging and wrinkles are signs of aging. That is, this happens because there is a loss of collagen and elastin fibers that support body tissues. Also according to the survey, two out of three women are afraid that the skin of the face will age.

The good news, according to Priscilla Martelli, is that changes to simple common habits in our daily lives can slow down and make a difference in this natural process caused by time. “It is important to understand that some external factors contribute to this process happening in an accelerated way in aging and in the worsening of sagging”. But what exactly is meant by healthy habits? Dr Priscilla answers that they are much simpler than we think of as: sleeping well, having a balanced and healthy diet, using sun protection, drinking lots of water and taking care of the skin with daily cleaning and hydration. Knowing a little about how to keep these habits in line with aesthetic treatments, it is possible to achieve good results and improve your health and self-esteem, he adds.

Be aware of some of the main habits that you need to reevaluate in your life and that can cause or accelerate facial sagging and unwanted wrinkles. According to her, the ideal is not to wait for the damage to happen to act, but to have preventive care. “Only in this way will it be possible to prolong the youthful and healthy appearance of the skin of the face and body”.

Change 5 habits to avoid accelerating aging and sagging: