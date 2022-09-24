‘He took over the game alone and was decisive’

Newspaper Le Parisien chose the shirt number 10 of the Brazilian team as the name of the game in a friendly against Ghana, in Le Havre, France

This Friday (23), the Brazilian team beat Ghana 3-0, in a friendly played in Le Havre, Franceand one of the highlights of the team led by coach Titus he was Neymarwho despite not having scored the net, provided assists for the two goals of richarlison.

And the good performance of shirt 10 earned some good praise from the French newspaper Le Parisienwho has the reputation of being a traditional critic of the Brazilian player, star of the Paris Saint-Germain.

In a publication made shortly after the triumph of Brazil, the French vehicle elected Neymar as ‘star of the game’ and highlighted the decisive role of the player on the field.

“As with PSG, with the national team, the Brazilian ace seems to be above the fray. With a lot of leg, he took over the game alone, often combining (plays) with Vinicius Jr. on the left side“, he began by saying the Le Parisien.

“He even gratified the crowd at the Stade Océane with some beautiful technical moves. And as in the last matches of call 1, was decisive in the distribution of two assists for Richarlison to increase the score“, he added.

In Le Havre, Brazil defined the result in the first half. marquinhos opened the scoreboard at 9 minutes and at 28 and to 40 minutes, Richarlison closed the scoring.

The Brazilian team returns to the field on Tuesday (27), from 15:30 (Brasília time), for a friendly against Tunisiain the Parc des Princes, in Paris, the last one before the world Cup in 2022 at the Qatar.

The debut of the only penta team in the world takes place on the day 24th of NovemberAgainst the Serbiain Lusail, by G group.