Herpes against cancer? Scientists Discover Virus’s Potential in Fighting Advanced Tumors

A preliminary study conducted by UK scientists shows that the herpes can change cancer treatment around the world.

The researchers altered the virus Herpes Simplex – what causes the lip herpes and genital – so that it would fight cancerous tumors.

The research is in phase 1, that is, it is only doing tests to know if the virus it is safe for humans. However, the promising results ended up demonstrating that the treatment could be even more effective than the researchers predicted.

To the BBC, one of the men who participated in the survey revealed that his cancer is undetectable after testing. Krzysztof Wojkowski, 39, underwent surgery and chemotherapy, but was hopeless.

“I was told there were no more options for me, and that I was receiving end-of-life care. It was devastating, so it was amazing to have the chance to be part of the study,” she said.

One in three patients saw their cancer shrink. In addition, the reported side effects were mild tiredness, showing a benefit over current treatments, known for their aggressive effects.

“It’s rare to see such good response rates in early-stage clinical trials, as their primary purpose is to test the safety of the treatment, and it involves patients with very advanced cancers for whom current treatments have stopped working,” Kevin Harrington says in an interview. to the British vehicle.

The study was conducted by the Cancer Research Institute of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, funded by the UK’s universal public health system.

The idea of ​​treating cancer with living beings is not new. In the 19th century, physician William Coley performed a relatively similar treatment. He infected patients with bacteria so that the pathological agent would confuse the Imune system. Thus, the white blood cells acted against the tumors while fighting the invader.

“This doctor found that cancer patients who also had an infection responded better than patients without an infection. Coley believed that the infection stimulated the immune system to fight cancer and so he developed a cocktail of Streptococcus pyogenes and Serratia marcescens bacteria, which he injected directly into the tumor. .

