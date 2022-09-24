After eliminations in the knockout competitions of the season, the Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil, Santos continues to experience an inconstant sequence of results. Between the clashes, the white-and-white from Praia had only one victory in the last five rounds of the Brazilian Championship, in addition to having a draw and three consecutive defeats. In the midst of this, coach Lisca also left the team.

The troubled moment on the field causes concern in the Praia alvinegro fans, but goes beyond the team’s results. That’s because the club’s finances have also been a matter of backstage attention. For the first time in the management of Andres Rueda, who has been in charge of Peixe’s board since January 2020, Santos is in late payments to the squad. And he revealed the situation.

“You must have followed the situation when we started management and the situation at the club was worrying. High and uncontrolled debt are different things. High and uncontrolled debt turns into chaos. We took the club with a transfer ban, blocked accounts and everything else”, said the Santos representative in an interview with the BandSports G4 program in May this year, where he reinforced that he was up to date with salaries.

“2022 is being suffered, with all these agreements. And an important thing with our squad. We are strictly up to date with salaries and image rights”, said Rueda. The club now owes image rights for the month of July, which should be paid in August. With the amounts to be paid in September, there is an agreement with the athletes to be paid at the end of the month.