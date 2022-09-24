Hilary Mantel, acclaimed English author of historical fiction, dies

British writer Hilary Mantel, best known for the acclaimed trilogy of historical fiction Wolf Hall, died this Thursday, 22, at the age of 70. The information was confirmed by her publisher, 4th Estate Books, in a statement posted on social media. “Lady Hilary Mantel died yesterday, suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by family and friends,” the note said, without revealing the cause of death.

One of the most relevant names in contemporary English literature, Hilary gained notoriety with the trilogy The Wolf Hall, which won him two Man Booker Prizes, for the inaugural work and its sequel, bring the bodies. The historical plot takes place in the early 16th century, and follows the rise of Thomas Cromwell, lawyer and 1st Earl of Essex, who assumed the post of Prime Minister in the reign of Henry VIII. The book that closes the trilogy, The Wolf Hall, The Mirror & the Lightwas published in 2020 and was also positively received by critics.

“Her wit, stylistic daring, creative ambition, and phenomenal historical insight mark her as one of the greatest novelists of our time,” wrote literary agent Bill Hamilton. “Hilary reset the historical standards through the way she reimagined man,” described Diarmaid MacCulloch, biographer of Thomas Cromwell. “She seemed to know everything. For a long time, she was admired by critics, but the trilogy The Wolf Hall gave her the vast audience she deserved,” said editor Nicholas Pearson.

We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel, and our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald. This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work. pic.twitter.com/d8bzkBBXuH — 4th Estate Books (@4thEstateBooks) September 23, 2022

Translated into 41 languages ​​and with more than 5 million copies sold worldwide, the story was adapted for the screen in 2015, and has also been staged. The third book is in the process of being adapted by the BBC, with Peter Straughan and Peter Kosminsky at the helm of the project.

Born in Glossop, Derbyshire, on 6 July 1952, Hilary studied law at the London School of Economics and the University of Sheffield. Before dedicating herself exclusively to writing, she worked as a social worker and lived in Botswana and Saudi Arabia. She returned to the UK in the mid-1980s.

