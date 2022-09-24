Honda PCX 160 and PCX 150: what has changed

THE Honda PCX 160 2023 arrives as a replacement for the best-selling scooter in Brazil, the PCX 150. With a great responsibility to remain at the top, and also to face its rival Yamaha NMax 160, the model has brought important advances in terms of performance and technology.

Since potencypassing through consumption and final speed, the PCX 160 has undergone several changes, which also include an increase in its final price. However, some of the main features were also kept, as well as the visual identity, despite having a reworked aesthetic. See video details:

See below the technical differences between PCX 150 and PCX 160:

DATASHEET PCX 150 PCX 160
PRICE From BRL 14,690From BRL 15,460
MOTOR1 cylinder, 149.3cc1 cylinder, 156.9cc
FOODElectronic injectionElectronic injection
FUELGasolineGasoline
POWER 13.2 horsepower at 8,500 rpm16 horsepower at 8,500 rpm
TORQUE 1.38 kgfm at 5,000 rpm1.5 kgfm at 6,500 rpm
CONSUMPTION41.4 km/l44.5 km/l
MAXIMUM SPEED 99 km/h111 km/h
DIAMETER x COURSE57.3 x 57.9 mm60.0 x 55.5 mm
EXCHANGECVT (V-Matic)CVT (V-Matic)
LENGTH1,923 mm1,935 mm
WIDTH745 mm742 mm
HEIGHT1,107 mm1,108 mm
BETWEEN AXLES1,313 mm1,313 mm
GROUND DISTANCE137 mm134 mm
SEAT HEIGHT764 mm764 mm
DRY WEIGHT124 kg (CBS) / 126 kg (ABS)124 kg (CBS) / 126 kg (ABS)
TANK8 liters8 liters
LOAD COMPARTMENT28 liters30 liters
BRAKESCBS or ABSCBS or ABS
FRONT BRAKE220 mm disc220 mm disc
REAR BRAKE

220mm disc (ABS) and 130mm drum (CBS)

220mm disc (ABS) and 130mm drum (CBS)
FRONT TIRE100/80 – 14M/C 48P110/70-14M/C 50P
REAR TIRE120/70-14M/C 61P130/70-13M/C 63P
FRONT SUSPENSION100mm telescopic fork100mm telescopic fork
REAR SUSPENSIONTwo 100mm shock absorbersTwo 100mm shock absorbers (NEW)
COLORSBlue, grey, matte white and silverMetallic grey, pearl white and metallic blue

Price and versions

For the 2023 model, the PCX 160 comes in CBS, ABS and DLX ABS versions. They are the same as seen on the 2022 PCX 150, however, with the exclusion of the Sport ABS variant. With the advances in the model, the price also increased and can be up to R$ 770. See price comparison between PCX 150 and PCX 160:

CBSABSSport ABSDLX ABS
HONDA PCX 150 2022BRL 14,690BRL 16,300BRL 16,740BRL 16,740
HONDA PCX 160 2023BRL 15,460BRL 17,000BRL 17,400
Difference+ BRL 770+ 700+ BRL 660
Honda PCX 160 2023
Honda PCX 160 2023
Image: Honda

engine and power

The 149.33cc single-cylinder 2-valve engine was upgraded to a 156cc 4-valve engine. This resulted in more power and torque. The PCX 150 yields 13.2 horsepower, while the PCX 160 has 2.8 horsepower more, for a total of 16 horsepower. Torque, in turn, went from 1.38 kgm to 1.5 kgfm.

Honda PCX 160 replaces the PCX 150
Honda PCX 160 replaces the PCX 150
Image: Honda

In place of the PCX 150’s eSP technology, the PCX 160’s thruster features Honda’s eSP+ evolution (enhanced Smart Power Plus), which aims to reduce internal friction and improve efficiency. Thus, the engine measurements are also different: the cylinder diameter has been increased from 57.3 mm to 60.0 mm in the 160 cc engine, while the stroke has been reduced from 57.9 mm to 55.5 mm.

Differences between Honda PCX 160 and PCX 150 rears
Differences between Honda PCX 160 and PCX 150 rears
Image: Honda

Still with a change in the 160, the compression ratio was increased from 10.6:1 to 12.0:1. The engine also has a new exhaust system that complies with the Promot-5 emission rules.

Max speed and consumption

The PCX 160 was more economical than the PCX 150, with an average consumption of 44.5 km/l, compared to 41.4 km/l of the predecessor. About maximum speed, at 160 to 111 km/h, while at 150 it reaches 99 km/h, according to data from Instituto Mauá.

Honda PCX 160 and PCX 150: what has changed on the scooter
Honda PCX 160 and PCX 150: what has changed on the scooter
Image: Honda

Technology and chassis

The PCX 160 now features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), as the brand’s traction control is called, and was not on the PCX 150. The device is available in ABS and DLX versions, but is left out in the CBS version. . The system by means of command on the left wrist.

The chassis was also refreshed with a new frame design. At the rear, two important changes: the adoption of a smaller wheel, going from 13 to 14 inches, and new 3-stage springs at the rear. The wheels also have a new design.

Honda PCX 160 rear suspension changed from PCX 150
Honda PCX 160 rear suspension changed from PCX 150
Image: Honda

Despite maintaining the same 100 mm stroke, they were positioned at a more vertical angle. At the front, the model continues with a 14-inch wheel and the same 100 mm-travel telescopic fork. The weight was maintained, but there are slight changes in the measurements of the PCX 160 (see data sheet), with a slightly longer length and a shorter width, for example.

Panel, chest and equipment

The PCX 160’s trunk is larger, with an increase of 2 liters in the total volume, reaching 30 liters. The glove compartment has also become more spacious and has a USB port for recharging smartphones, replacing the socket that needed an adapter to connect the cable.

Differences between Honda PCX 160 and PCX 150 Panels
Differences between Honda PCX 160 and PCX 150 Panels
Image: Honda

In addition to the new look of the body, the PCX 160 received a new design of the optical assembly, which is now all LED. The panel was also renewed, with a wider format, LCD lighting and dark background. Among the convenience items, the in-person Smart Key is now available in all versions, including the CBS – all with anti-theft alarm.

New tank cap holder on Honda PCX 160
New tank cap holder on Honda PCX 160
Image: Honda

The PCX 160’s tank follows the same 8-liter capacity as the PCX 150, but has gained support for the tank cap.

