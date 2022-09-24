Honda PCX 160 and PCX 150: what has changed

THE Honda PCX 160 2023 arrives as a replacement for the best-selling scooter in Brazil, the PCX 150. With a great responsibility to remain at the top, and also to face its rival Yamaha NMax 160, the model has brought important advances in terms of performance and technology.

Since potencypassing through consumption and final speed, the PCX 160 has undergone several changes, which also include an increase in its final price. However, some of the main features were also kept, as well as the visual identity, despite having a reworked aesthetic. See video details:

See below the technical differences between PCX 150 and PCX 160:

DATASHEET PCX 150 PCX 160

PRICE From BRL 14,690 From BRL 15,460 MOTOR 1 cylinder, 149.3cc 1 cylinder, 156.9cc FOOD Electronic injection Electronic injection FUEL Gasoline Gasoline POWER 13.2 horsepower at 8,500 rpm 16 horsepower at 8,500 rpm TORQUE 1.38 kgfm at 5,000 rpm 1.5 kgfm at 6,500 rpm CONSUMPTION 41.4 km/l 44.5 km/l MAXIMUM SPEED 99 km/h 111 km/h DIAMETER x COURSE 57.3 x 57.9 mm 60.0 x 55.5 mm EXCHANGE CVT (V-Matic) CVT (V-Matic) LENGTH 1,923 mm 1,935 mm WIDTH 745 mm 742 mm HEIGHT 1,107 mm 1,108 mm BETWEEN AXLES 1,313 mm 1,313 mm GROUND DISTANCE 137 mm 134 mm SEAT HEIGHT 764 mm 764 mm DRY WEIGHT 124 kg (CBS) / 126 kg (ABS) 124 kg (CBS) / 126 kg (ABS) TANK 8 liters 8 liters LOAD COMPARTMENT 28 liters 30 liters BRAKES CBS or ABS CBS or ABS FRONT BRAKE 220 mm disc 220 mm disc REAR BRAKE 220mm disc (ABS) and 130mm drum (CBS) 220mm disc (ABS) and 130mm drum (CBS) FRONT TIRE 100/80 – 14M/C 48P 110/70-14M/C 50P REAR TIRE 120/70-14M/C 61P 130/70-13M/C 63P FRONT SUSPENSION 100mm telescopic fork 100mm telescopic fork REAR SUSPENSION Two 100mm shock absorbers Two 100mm shock absorbers (NEW) COLORS Blue, grey, matte white and silver Metallic grey, pearl white and metallic blue

Price and versions

For the 2023 model, the PCX 160 comes in CBS, ABS and DLX ABS versions. They are the same as seen on the 2022 PCX 150, however, with the exclusion of the Sport ABS variant. With the advances in the model, the price also increased and can be up to R$ 770. See price comparison between PCX 150 and PCX 160:

CBS ABS Sport ABS DLX ABS HONDA PCX 150 2022 BRL 14,690 BRL 16,300 BRL 16,740 BRL 16,740 HONDA PCX 160 2023 BRL 15,460 BRL 17,000 – BRL 17,400 Difference + BRL 770 + 700 – + BRL 660

Honda PCX 160 2023 Image: Honda

engine and power

The 149.33cc single-cylinder 2-valve engine was upgraded to a 156cc 4-valve engine. This resulted in more power and torque. The PCX 150 yields 13.2 horsepower, while the PCX 160 has 2.8 horsepower more, for a total of 16 horsepower. Torque, in turn, went from 1.38 kgm to 1.5 kgfm.

Honda PCX 160 replaces the PCX 150 Image: Honda

In place of the PCX 150’s eSP technology, the PCX 160’s thruster features Honda’s eSP+ evolution (enhanced Smart Power Plus), which aims to reduce internal friction and improve efficiency. Thus, the engine measurements are also different: the cylinder diameter has been increased from 57.3 mm to 60.0 mm in the 160 cc engine, while the stroke has been reduced from 57.9 mm to 55.5 mm.

Differences between Honda PCX 160 and PCX 150 rears Image: Honda

Still with a change in the 160, the compression ratio was increased from 10.6:1 to 12.0:1. The engine also has a new exhaust system that complies with the Promot-5 emission rules.

Max speed and consumption

The PCX 160 was more economical than the PCX 150, with an average consumption of 44.5 km/l, compared to 41.4 km/l of the predecessor. About maximum speed, at 160 to 111 km/h, while at 150 it reaches 99 km/h, according to data from Instituto Mauá.

Honda PCX 160 and PCX 150: what has changed on the scooter Image: Honda

Technology and chassis

The PCX 160 now features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), as the brand’s traction control is called, and was not on the PCX 150. The device is available in ABS and DLX versions, but is left out in the CBS version. . The system by means of command on the left wrist.

The chassis was also refreshed with a new frame design. At the rear, two important changes: the adoption of a smaller wheel, going from 13 to 14 inches, and new 3-stage springs at the rear. The wheels also have a new design.

Honda PCX 160 rear suspension changed from PCX 150 Image: Honda

Despite maintaining the same 100 mm stroke, they were positioned at a more vertical angle. At the front, the model continues with a 14-inch wheel and the same 100 mm-travel telescopic fork. The weight was maintained, but there are slight changes in the measurements of the PCX 160 (see data sheet), with a slightly longer length and a shorter width, for example.

Panel, chest and equipment

The PCX 160’s trunk is larger, with an increase of 2 liters in the total volume, reaching 30 liters. The glove compartment has also become more spacious and has a USB port for recharging smartphones, replacing the socket that needed an adapter to connect the cable.

Differences between Honda PCX 160 and PCX 150 Panels Image: Honda

In addition to the new look of the body, the PCX 160 received a new design of the optical assembly, which is now all LED. The panel was also renewed, with a wider format, LCD lighting and dark background. Among the convenience items, the in-person Smart Key is now available in all versions, including the CBS – all with anti-theft alarm.

New tank cap holder on Honda PCX 160 Image: Honda

The PCX 160’s tank follows the same 8-liter capacity as the PCX 150, but has gained support for the tank cap.