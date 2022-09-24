How a new fashion fixes the chronic failure of SUVs and accelerates the demise of sedans

The recent launch of the Fiat Fastback has further highlighted the coupe SUVs, which feature a sloping rear column and an elongated horizontal line.

More than a style resource, this silhouette, increasingly popular, is consolidated as the missing piece to solve a chronic problem of SUVs, the darlings of Brazilians.

With 428,453 license plates between January and August, SUVs represent 44% of new car sales in Brazil. However, they have quite a “flaw”: the volume of the trunk is considerably reduced in relation to medium sedans, which formerly predominated as “family cars” and whose sales have been falling more and more.

The small luggage compartment in conventional SUVs is explained by its “square” shape, in which the trunk lid is usually practically straight and close to the rear axle, as in hatches.

In SUVs coupes, it is precisely the shape of the body, “stretched” in relation to the rear axle, which provides a considerable increase in the luggage compartment.

VW Nivus was the first compact SUV coupe launched in Brazil, in 2020 Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

In Brazil, Volkswagen innovated by launching in 2020 the Nivus, the first compact SUV coupe, a category in which the “problem” of the trunk is even more critical.

Fully developed in the country, on the Polo platform, the Nivus is longer than the T-Cross and take more luggage: your trunk has a capacity of 415 liters, against 373 liters of the “brother”. This increase is understandable, as the longest length of the Nivus is just past the rear axle.

Already the Fiat Fastback is inspired by the concept of the same name presented in 2018, at the São Paulo Motor Show, but it only arrived at dealerships now. The trunk is surprising: 516 liters. The load capacity, not so much, is only 400 kg, including the occupants.

It is necessary to pay attention to one detail: despite the luggage compartment being larger, the capacity of the nivus It’s from T-Cross is very similar: 451 kg and 448 kg, respectively. The advantage is being able to carry bulkier objects, such as a baby stroller, but not necessarily heavier.

1st SUV coupe appeared almost 20 years ago

SsangYong Actyon was the first coupe SUV Image: Disclosure

Coupe bodywork in the SUV segment has now become popular, but it’s been around for a long time: it arrived in 2005 with the SsangYong Actyon, which wasn’t exactly a pretty car.

In 2008, BMW refined the proposal with the launch of the BMW X6. In 2015, due to the success of the competitor, Mercedes-Benz needed to present a rival to match, and launched the GLE Coupé. Audi brought out the Q8 in 2018 and Porsche launched the Cayenne Coupé in 2019. But until then, this design option was only available to those who could afford it.

Coupes to accelerate death of sedans

The BMW X6 continues to be successful as a coupe SUV Image: Disclosure

Sedans have always been ahead of SUVs when it comes to the trunk.

With some comparisons, such as Volkswagen T-Cross (373 liters) and Virtus (521 l); Honda HR-V (354 l) and City Sedan (510 l) and Nissan Kicks (432 l) and Versa (482 l), it is possible to understand why families that need a luggage rack still need to choose sedans, even if they prefer SUVs.

With the success of the coupe design, it is likely that automakers will bring more and more options to the Brazilian market.

There is already a possibility on the list, such as the Renault Arkana. Therefore, it is very likely that sedans, which today account for 21.72% of cars sold in the year, will see their market share drop even further.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.