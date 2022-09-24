How Flamengo fans guarantee high values ​​to rivals in the Brasileirão

the crowd of Flamengo is making history at the Brasileirão 2022. Owner of the highest average audience at home, the Nation also does well outside Rio, as it sold out in practically all the club’s games as a visitor. With this, they “help” rivals with high incomes. It’s the “paying train”, joke the red-blacks.

The more than 38,000 Flamengo fans who filled the visiting sectors generated an income of R$ 4.3 million for the home team. This number does not take into account the classic with Fluminense, in which there are mixed sectors and the division in the bordero is not specified.

In all, Flamengo has played 14 games as a visitor in the Brasileirão Serie A. In 13 of them, the Nation sold out all the tickets available to the visiting fans. The exception was the classic against Botafogo, at Nilton Santos, whose tickets cost R$ 200 reais.

+ Flamengo vs Athletico: stage for the Libertadores decision is prepared

The average income of Flamengo fans alone, in relation to the total numbers, is around 25%. That is, in games against the team of Gabi & Cia, at least a quarter of the amounts pocketed by the home clubs are from tickets for the red and blacks.

Average ticket prices ranged from R$40 to R$170, while the percentage of total income ranged from 5% to 63%. Interestingly, the biggest numbers were on the stage where Flamengo will play in the next match for the Brasileirão Serie A: the Castelão Arena.

In the game against Ceará, in the first round, Flamengo fans sold out all 12,711 tickets and raised R$ 1,531,640.00. The numbers of the duel against Fortaleza, promise to be even bigger.

+ Rodrigo Caio will undergo surgery and will no longer play for Flamengo this year: ‘My story didn’t end here’

Leão do Pici released a higher charge for Flamengo: 15 thousand tickets at R$ 150 (75 at half-price). In the last partial published by Fortaleza, 13,497 tickets had already been sold.

The trend is for the remaining 1,503 tickets to be sold. With that, the duel between Fortaleza and Flamengo should also be the highest grossing Tricolor this season. So far, the top of the list has the confrontation against Corinthians, with R$ 968,853.00.

+ Denir visits Ninho do Urubu after surgery and is ‘taunted’ by Flamengo players

Flamengo and Fortaleza enter the field next Wednesday, at 7 pm, at Arena Castelão. With 45 points and occupying the fifth position, the team of Dorival Júnior still maintains the hope of title, even with 12 points of disadvantage in relation to the leader Palmeiras.