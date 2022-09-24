How much did Globo pay for a luxury car used for Jade to kiss Chay Suede

Jade Picon and Chay Suede were caught this morning in a romance scene for the soap opera “Travessia”, close to nine on Globo. The actors recorded in Grajaú, a neighborhood in the North Zone of Rio, and exchanged kisses leaning against a luxury car. This column of splash found the owner of the car and found out how much he rented the machine for.

Rafael Elite, owner of the BMW 430i M Sport – used in the soap opera by Glória Perez – has a luxury car rental company for recording clips, soap operas and for weddings.

The car, at the factory, costs from R$ 460 thousand. The same model, used for the telenovela, was rented for R$ 2,000 a day, for a period of six hours. The production of the soap opera used the car from 7 am to 1 pm.

“The one looking for me is an agency that provides services to Globo. The broadcaster asks for the car and they look for it. This BMW will be Jade Picon’s car in the soap opera. Tomorrow we already have another recording with them”, says Rafael, who says: “They pay right every time the recording ends.”

The businessman says that he has already rented other cars for Globo soap operas, but that Jade’s BMW is the one that has gone viral the most since he started this job: “I don’t live just from that, but I would say that this is a good deal too”.

In addition to the images published by the businessman, which quickly went viral, residents of Grajaú also recorded behind the scenes of the “Travessia” scenes. “Just Jade Picon and Chay in my window,” one resident posted on Twitter.

Recently, in an interview about the soap opera, Jade Picon talked about the pressure of debuting in a prime-time soap opera.

“It’s a lot more pressure than I’m used to, but it doesn’t paralyze me or make me afraid. My focus now is to please whoever is doing this project. Then the second step will be the public. I’ll understand and get in touch with them. “.

The former BBB also rebutted criticism she received after her name was cast: