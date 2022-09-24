how Santos tries to convince Marcelo Bielsa for 2023

Santos is aware of the difficulty, but does not stop dreaming of hiring Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa for 2023. President Andres Rueda is leading the negotiations.

Rueda sought to know Bielsa’s conditions in 2013, when the coach almost took over Peixe, and believes he can gather all the arguments sufficient to convince ‘El Loco’ this time.

Patience

In the first contacts with Marcelo Bielsa, Santos only offered the position for January 2023, after the end of the Brazilian Championship and the World Cup. The Argentine would have enough time to study Peixe and the country’s football.

In 2013, the Argentine suggested that one of his assistants take over Santos, a condition that was denied at the time and that could be accepted now. The alternative is for interim Orlando Ribeiro, the under-20 coach, to remain in office until the end of the year and help with this transition.

White card

Santos would give the football department to Marcelo Bielsa. The coach would have the club’s “key” to choose assistants and analysts to command the professional and the base.

With Bielsa, Peixe would no longer bring in a director or manager and would give freedom for all decisions, as long as they are within the budget pre-stipulated by the club for 2023.

open pocket

Santos accepts to offer a high salary and in euros for the coach and his extensive coaching staff. Another change would be to stipulate a termination penalty in a contract for the first time since Andres Rueda took over Peixe, in December 2020.

Until now, Santos has signed agreements based on the basic rules of the CLT, with no fines and no expiration date. For Bielsa, Peixe is willing to “break” his own rule, even to prove that he wants a medium or long-term project with the Argentine.

The conversation with the professional has not yet reached the financial aspect. Until this moment, the chat was based only on technical matters of football and management.

Investment

Santos promises to spend with good reinforcements in 2023. This planning was already outlined even before Bielsa’s dream, but it would be intensified if the Argentine accepted the invitation.

Peixe continues with financial problems, but will have finished paying several agreements at the beginning of next year. In this way, it would have greater security to acquire economic rights from new players and pay higher salaries.

Basis

The coach is obsessed with training players and developing young people. He works with a small number of his squad and bets on joining “ready” athletes with the base.

President Andres Rueda intends to show Bielsa the talents of Santos who are close to promotion and those who are already in the main group, in addition to arguing that the base trains alongside the professional and this fact could help in the day to day of CT Rei Pelé .

This and other information will be made available to him if the technician gives the go-ahead for a new phase of negotiations. In the meantime, Rueda asked the intelligence department to help design a detailed project for the Argentine.

Teacher

Marcelo Bielsa has been free on the market since February, when he was fired from Leeds United (ING) after four seasons. He received recent polls and was close to taking over Athletic Bilbao (ESP). At Santos or not, the Argentine will only work in 2023 and wants to calmly follow the World Cup.

Marcelo Bielsa, coach who inspired names like Pep Guardiola and Jorge Sampaoli, is a fan of attacking football above all, with incessant exchange of passes and pressure in the rival field. Santos’ dream guided the Argentina and Chile teams and also passed through Lille and Olympique, in France, in Lazio, in Italy, in Mexico’s Atlas and América, in Athletic, in Spain, and Newell’s Old Boys and Vélez Sarsfield, in Argentina. .

Another Argentinian on stand-by

While dreaming of “El Loco”, Santos put Mauricio Pellegrino, ex-Vélez Sarsfield, on hold. Peixe had a meeting with the Argentine more than a week ago.

After this initial contact to learn more about Pellegrino’s work, Santos asked in recent days what the 50-year-old coach’s contractual conditions would be. Since then, there has been no further contact.

Worry

People close to Andres Rueda are excited about the possibility of Bielsa, but ask the president of Santos to set a limit for this negotiation.

To have him in 2023, Peixe would have to keep the interim Orlando Ribeiro until the end of the Brazilian Championship and not hire a new football director, since the Argentine would take care of the department.

There are those at the club who are concerned about the current moment, and not just about the next season. Santos is in 11th place in the Brasileirão, with 34 points, and six points from the relegation zone.

Due to not having such a calm situation in the table, some of the leaders ask the president to stipulate a deadline for Bielsa. If the Argentine does not accept the proposal to take over Santos in 2023, the club would need to rush to bring in a manager. In recent weeks, Andres Rueda has accumulated the roles of president and football executive. The idea was revised after coach Lisca resigned.

Santos already had six coaches during Rueda’s administration: Cuca, Ariel Holan, Fernando Diniz, Fabio Carille, Fabián Bustos and Lisca. The president got tired of the sameness and sought the “hermano” as “unanimity” after mistakes in the coaches’ choices.