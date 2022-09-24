How to check the value of Auxílio Brasil when Caixa Tem is in trouble?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

To check the amount of Auxílio Brasil, beneficiaries can use Caixa Tem. However, the platform, like any other, can present instabilities and make it impossible to check the amounts in the account, not only for Auxílio Brasil, but also for other social benefits.

The Caixa Tem social savings account offers a series of services to Brazilians. Although this application is the main one, the user can opt for other means, such as the Bolsa Família Card, the Auxílio Brasil Card, Caixa Aqui correspondents and lottery outlets.

box has

Caixa Tem was developed in 2020 as a way to unify aid payments. Since then, through the platform, it is possible to receive Auxílio Brasil, Vale-Gás, salary bonus and unemployment insurance. The app is available for iOS and Android devices.

The social savings platform provides a series of services, completely free of charge, to users. See some options.

Payment of tickets;

Lottery payments;

Cell phone recharge;

Financial tips;

Consultation of the NIS (Social Identification Number);

Transfers;

Benefits consultation;

Consultation of extracts;

Payments via Pix;

Online shopping with digital card;

Shopping with QR Code;

Insurance contract.

Caixa Tem authorizes transactions within the limit of BRL 600 and movement of BRL 1,200 per day. There is also a monthly limit on amounts. In a month, the user can carry out the movement of a maximum of R$ 5 thousand.

Withdrawal of benefits without Caixa Tem

Platform instability, as stated earlier, is common. But it is possible to consult and withdraw the amounts of aid with other cards. To use the Bolsa Família Card or the Auxílio Brasil Card, simply go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. Follow the steps below.

Insert the card into the ATM;

Enter the password and withdrawal amount;

Check and confirm the action;

Finish the operation and don’t forget to remove the card.

It is worth mentioning that the distribution of the new Auxílio Brasil card has been carried out gradually since July. Those who haven’t received it can continue to use the old one as normal.

Information about Aid Brazil

Any information about Auxílio Brasil can be consulted directly through the Auxílio Brasil app (available for Android and iOS), through the Cadastro Único platform and also through the telephone numbers 121 of the Ministry of Citizenship and 111 of the Caixa Econômica Federal Service Center.

Currently, more than 20 million Brazilian families benefit from Auxílio Brasil.

