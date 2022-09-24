How to deal with a wounded Putin? read analysis

The world has changed this week. Vladimir Putin showed that he knows how deeply hurt he is. He knows his government is under existential threat if the Russia is completely humiliated in Ukraine. He also showed the world that his strategy in this context is to scale. He is signaling that his best bet for survival is to cast the war against Ukraine as a fight against the entire West.

He is like a wounded tiger who, in desperation and knowing that his strength is waning, decides to attack. This week, talking to a senior government official, I learned a little about how American policymakers are thinking about this situation.

Putin’s wounds are now quite obvious. US intelligence officials believe that the Russian army in Ukraine is unlikely to simply collapse. But they believe that Russian forces are losing strength and being hard-fought.

Ukrainian soldiers carry bodies and body parts of Russian soldiers recovered from a combat area near the Russian border in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Leo Correa/AP

They told me something between 80,000 and 110,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded in the last seven months. Russia lost 50% of your military tanks pre-war. It lost 20% to 30% of its infantry fighting vehicles and a tenth of its advanced fighter planes. The Russians also burned huge amounts of precision munitions. Morale is terrible. In recent weeks, most Russian forces have been on the defensive or retreating.

This dire situation for Russia induced not humility in Putin, but audacity. In his speech to the Russian people this week, he portrayed the operation in Ukraine as a defensive measure against Western forces that want to divide and destroy Russia. He signaled that he considers Crimea to be part of Russia and will consider eastern Ukraine to be part of Russia as well. He will see attacks in these regions as attacks on Russia itself, especially if they are carried out by Ukrainian forces using American weapons. The crucial passage in his speech was this: “In the event of a threat to the territorial integrity of our country and to defend Russia and our people, we will certainly make use of all available weapons systems. This is not a bluff.”

American policymakers are now bracing for all the ways Putin could escalate the war if he pretends that Russia itself is being invaded. It could launch missiles at US facilities in Poland and elsewhere in Central and Eastern Europe. It could scale in space by destroying satellites. He could launch a missile attack against a NATO ally. And, of course, he could use a tactical nuke – maybe in a Ukrainian city, in a Ukrainian military unit, or just in an open field to show he’s serious.

The intention would be to intimidate the West into ceasing all support for Ukraine.

US officials do not seem to know whether or not Putin will use nuclear weapons, but they are taking the possibility very seriously. In his communications with the Russians, they are trying to convey that any use of nuclear weapons would put the world in a very different place. They are not talking about what their contingency plans are in such a circumstance, but implying that they are serious.

Overall, the American strategy is to help the Ukrainians defeat the Russian invasion, but slowly. The idea is to hit a series of small battles, not go for a crushing one. US officials don’t want to be self-deterred – that is, to be intimidated by Putin’s threats. On the other hand, they don’t want to induce you to do something rash. They don’t want Götterdämmerung (Twilight of the Gods), a situation where a desperate Putin decides to bring down the entire world around him. They are trying to control the pace of the war so that Russia is gradually pulled away from Ukraine.

Controlling the pace of a war seems very difficult, but the weather will help. In late October and November, Ukraine is muddy and it is difficult to launch offensive operations. Over time, and perhaps next year, the Ukrainians can gradually take advantage of their advantages: they are fighting to defend their homeland, they have a flexible and decentralized command structure, their air defenses have mainly prevented the Russians from doing combined air and ground operations. , and they have much better intelligence, thanks to Western assistance.

The West will continue to supply Ukraine with weapons, perhaps including advanced tanks and fighter planes. These systems are apparently on the table.

The influx of up to 300,000 new Russian troops is unlikely to change the basic momentum of the war. They will be poorly trained and poorly coordinated, and it’s hard to see how the recruits’ morale would be better than the morale of the troops already bogged down there. You don’t improve a stupid war by making it bigger.

The first American hope is that Putin will eventually do a cost-benefit analysis and conclude that his best option is to negotiate. The second American hope is that the Ukrainians will also do a cost-benefit analysis. They will realize that while they are winning the war, it is also nearly impossible to dislodge Russian troops who are entrenched in the east of the country. They will also decide to trade.

If that happens, a territorial agreement will be reached and the international order based on global rules will be re-established.

Boots of a Russian soldier seen outside a Russian artillery vehicle captured by Ukraine during the fighting in the Kharkiv region Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters – 03/29/2022

My latest understanding is that much of Western strategic thinking ignores the Ukrainians themselves – what they want. They are winning, passionate and filled with righteous indignation, and seem to be thirsty for the kind of maximalist victory they apparently feel are within their grasp – including the recovery of Crimea. Why should the heroes of this conflict settle for a lukewarm, incremental approach and a partial victory, and what happens if they don’t?

The efforts of the Ukrainians demonstrated that liberal democracy and human dignity are causes for which people are still willing to fight and die. They are showing that these ideas have great power. Unfortunately, tyrants are sometimes most dangerous when they are losing.