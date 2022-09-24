How to develop children’s self-esteem; check out tips

posted on 9/22/2022 3:29 pm / updated on 9/22/2022 3:31 pm



(credit: Disclosure/Unsplash)

Researchers at the University of Calgary, Canada, raised the alarm for parents after analyzing 29 studies with children and adolescents from different countries. The bottom line is that one in four has depression and one in five is dealing with anxiety. The survey was published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. One of the reasons that led to this situation is the relationship of this public with self-esteem.

Developing self-love is important because it influences decisions at all stages of life, which is directly linked to self-confidence and self-worth. “Children are born with self-esteem and it is precisely in the first seven years that they have the first moment and opportunity to create a positive image of themselves”, reinforces Aline De Rosa, a specialist in integrative child development.

Boys and girls are reflections of the environment in which they live and, for Aline, the education they receive from parents and caregivers, the routine and the way adults communicate with the little ones directly influence the construction of self-esteem. “All these factors will be responsible for enhancing and keeping this self-love intact, or on the contrary, even interfering in adulthood”, she explains.





An effective way to encourage self-esteem in children is to allow them to experiment with doing something in their own time, such as putting on their own clothes, putting on their shoes or filling a glass of water. “The feeling of satisfaction makes the little ones feel useful, transforming them into adults who recognize their value and are aware of their essence”, adds Aline.

The role of parents is fundamental in building and maintaining their children’s self-esteem. They are the examples of humanity that these children have access to. “The way adults treat themselves and others, how they position themselves in front of the little ones, and how they deal with their own mistakes and problems, also influence the construction of children’s self-esteem and the way each one of them will face the environment they live in”, emphasizes the specialist.





Specialist in integrative child development, Aline De Rosa reinforces the importance of parents’ role in building and maintaining their children’s self-esteem

(photo: Personal Archive)





Aline De Rosa points out ways to develop self-esteem in children

– Allow the child to exercise autonomy: in childhood, the impulse to explore is enormous. As long as the child is in a safe environment, provide conditions and opportunities for them to do what they should be training, such as bathing, helping themselves, putting away toys or folding pajamas

– Involve her in household chores: when a child feels useful and participates in the routine of his home, he develops character, personality and full self-esteem.

– Avoid labeling your child: labeling children is a way of imprisoning them in something they are not, especially when reinforced by their parents, weakening their natural self-esteem drive. Therefore, it is recommended to stop using words such as: boring, difficult, tantrum, clumsy, nervous, crybaby, among other terms used in communicating with the little ones.

– Give time to time: a child trains whenever he tries to do something for himself, such as putting on his shoes or tying his sneakers. If the adult interferes every time she does this activity, it conditions her to always ask for help and not try. The feeling of satisfaction is important for the child to feel useful

– Understand that errors are temporary: for children, failures are learning and it is important that adults recognize them and focus on proposing actions for them to solve problems.