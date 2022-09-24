‘I fell in love with ‘G’ and thought I would marry ‘T”

Gabi Martins participated in the famous trend (trends of the moment) of an app and made revelations about her famous ex-boyfriends, such as singer Tierry and ex-BBB Gui Napolitano.

In the joke, the ex-BBB and country singer wrote the initial lyrics of each ex-boyfriend and talked a little about the relationship she had with them. Upon seeing the post, netizens soon unraveled the names of who it is. Check out!

Gabi Martins cites the initials of ex-boyfriends in ‘trend’ on the web Photo: Reproduction-instagram

“My first love was ‘H’ but I was too young”. Fans called Henrique, from the duo with Juliano, with whom Gabi had a relationship in the past.

The country duo Henrique and Juliano Photo: Flaney Gonzallez

“I fell in love with ‘G’, but we hurt a lot”she posted referring to Guilherme Napolitano, with whom she started a romance on “BBB 20”.

Gabi Martins and Gui Napolitano at the ‘BBB 20’ Photo: Reproduction / Rede Globo

“I thought I would marry ‘T’, but it didn’t work out”. This one is easy to get right. Gabi almost walked down the aisle with country singer Tierry.

Scene from “Lockdengo”

“With ‘V’ it was almost”. According to netizens, she is talking about influencer Victor Igoh.

“Thanks to ‘R’. He was amazing”. This last one is Rodrigo Mussi, participant of the last edition of “Big brother ‘Brasil”.