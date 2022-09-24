In love! Singer Otto, 54, used social media to make a declaration of love for his girlfriend, Bahian actress Lavínia Alves, who turned 25. The two took up their relationship in January of this year and have been living together since May.

“Today is the birthday of my wife, my love. This beautiful Bahian came to light up the world and I love living by your side. My actress, my poet, my singer, my love, congratulations”, wrote the singer in the caption of a post with romantic photos of the couple.

The romance with Lavinia happened after the end of the marriage of the singer with the French photographer Kenza Said. It was three years together. Otto was also married to actress Alessandra Negrini for six years, from 2002 to 2008, and has a daughter with her, Betina, now 17.

Lavínia is an actress, is part of the Vila Velha theater company, in Bahia, and played a show in 2018, in honor of Cazuza. The girl is also a graduate of Casa de Artes de Laranjeiras (CAL), in Rio.