“I want the government to be all digital”, says Izalci Lucas about the health system

posted on 09/23/2022 15:07



09/23/2022 Credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press. Brazil. Brasilia – DF – Senator Izalci Lucas candidate for the GDF to participate in the CB.Poder program. – (credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

One of the candidates for the Government of the Federal District (GDF), Izalci Lucas (PSDB) promises to digitize the public health system. The proposal of a single and general digital registry is valid for all care networks in the Unified Health System (SUS). That’s what the candidate said in an interview with journalist Lucas Móbile in CB.PowerTV Brasília program in partnership with Mail.





















Izalci highlights that, if elected, he intends to implement an application for patients to evaluate care and make an appointment with a suitable professional. “There are people with cancer who have been waiting for chemotherapy for a year and cannot get an exam. Let’s do a joint effort, put the thing to work 24 hours for us to get back to normal, because 80% of health issues are resolved with primary care ”, he argues.

The politician mentions the population’s lack of knowledge about which unit to seek care. “You go to the Ceilândia Regional Hospital (HRC), they say ‘it’s not here, it’s in Santa Maria. Then they say it’s not here, it’s in Sobradinho’. They don’t even have this communication and knowledge, because it’s all analog. I want to make the government all digital”, opines the PSDB candidate for the Buriti Palace.

For these patients who travel to the health units, Izalci promises to expand the subway to the northern region of the DF, where Gama is located, for example. The candidate defends a single fare, in which the worker does not have to pay three tickets a day. “We have to invest to decentralize, with economic development”, he declares.





Check out the interview on the YouTube channel below. Mail with candidate Izalci Lucas (PSDB).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5sGIUSJejk