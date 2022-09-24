Enjoying a night at home with friends, Mel Maia decided to open a live with fans to share moments of the trio dancing and having fun. Occasionally, the actress chose to answer questions and ended up going viral when a verified profile caught her attention. Not for good reasons. The cheesy funk singer from Pernambuco Anderson Neiff seems to have been trying to make a pass at the artist.

“How old are you?” Anderson wrote.

“18,” Mel replied, before going back to dancing.

“Thank you, God,” replied the singer then.

That’s when the actress didn’t understand where the artist was going.

“Thank you, God? What do you mean?”, asked Mel, who had to wait a while for the answer to come. Her friends also laughed at what had happened, not understanding.

“Leave it down,” Anderson said, chuckling.

Photo: reproduction

Mel Maia imagined that the question about her age would have to do with a possible flirtation and immediately tried to cut a future approach.

“If you’re thanking me for being of age, know that I would never sail in your sea. I would never take a walk there”, Mel replied, laughing with her friends afterwards.