“I would never sail your sea”

Mayan honey starred in a controversial scene that gained great repercussion: during a live broadcast on social networks, the actress appeared dancing alongside her friends. She received an alleged ‘xavecada’ from the singer from Pernambuco Anderson Neiffbut the famous reacted negatively and dumped the musician.

During the live, the singer asked the age of Honey, who replied that he is 18 years old and he reacted: “Thank you, God”. Nonetheless, Honey questioned his statement: “Thank you, God? What do you mean? If you are thanking me for being of age, know that I would never sail in your sea. I would never take a walk there”, he pointed out.

Mel Maia imagined that the question about age would have to do with a possible flirtation and soon tried to avoid a future approach. After the unkind situation, Anderson posted on his Instagram: “Every war has its defeats and victories. I didn’t want to admit it, but my ego is hurt,” she wrote.

After the statement, the actress received messages of support from netizens: “Perfect, no fuss,” wrote a fan. “Respect the women. These are on another level,” commented a third. Mel became known for her roles in “Avenida Brasil”, “Joia Rara” and “A Dona do Pedaço”, on TV Globo.