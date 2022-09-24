Ifix completes ten straight weeks of earnings, longest streak since 2018

The Ifix – index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on B3 – closed the session this Friday (23) with a drop of 0.15%, at 2,990 points. The Mauá Capital Hedge Fund (MCHF11) topped the list of the highest highs in the trading session, with an increase of 3.0%.

In the week, Ifix accumulated a high of 0.19%, a percentage that represents the 10th week followed by gains in the indicator. Check out the sequence:

Week Result 09.18.2022 0.19% 09.11.2022 0.15% 04.09.2022 0.15% 08.28.2022 1.18% 08.21.2022 0.60% 08.14.2022 1.82% 07.08.2022 1.90% 07.31.2022 0.12% 07.24.2022 0.74% 07.17.2022 0.55%

Source: InfoMoney

It is the longest streak of positive Ifix results since November 2018, during which the index totaled nine consecutive weeks of highs.

Biggest highs this Friday (23):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) MCHF11 Mauá Capital Hedge Fund Titles and Val. furniture 3 NSLU11 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Hospital 2.31 BPFF11 Brazil Plural Absolute Titles and Val. furniture 1.5 BLMG11 Bluemacaw Logistics Logistics 1.22 SNFF11 Suno FoF Others 1

Biggest casualties of this Friday (23):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RBRY11 RBR PCRI Titles and Val. furniture -1.17 BTCR11 BTG Pactual Credito Imobiliario Titles and Val. furniture -1.14 CVBI11 VBI CRI Titles and Val. furniture -1.11 HGCR11 CSHG Real Estate Receivables Titles and Val. furniture -1.02 XPML11 XP Malls malls -0.95

Source: B3

dividends today

The FII Alianza Trust Renda Imobiliária (ALZR11) distributed this Friday (23) the ‘superdividend’ announced for September and referring to the fund’s result in the previous month. The portfolio paid R$5.65 per share today, equivalent to a monthly return of 4.81%.

The amount of income distributed this month is well above the history of dividends paid by the fund, at around R$ 0.78, as highlighted in a statement from the portfolio to the market:

According to Alianza Trust Renda, the dividend distributed in September is extraordinary and was influenced by the sale of a property located on Avenida Nações Unidas, in São Paulo, leased to Clariant Brasil, a company in the chemical sector. The business was started in April 2022.

The fund will receive R$ 203 million for the space of approximately 32.8 thousand square meters and a built area of ​​29 thousand square meters. Of the amount, R$ 89 million was paid last week. The remaining balance must be paid by October 10, 2022.

In a management report, the FII reported that “the operation confirms the fund’s important thesis of not only allowing excellent income with high month-to-month predictability, but also of having assets of high real estate value, with the potential to generate additional value for our clients. shareholders”.

With a hybrid profile – which invests in more than one asset class – Alianza Trust Renda currently has a portfolio comprising 14 properties, which represent a net worth of R$741 million. The portfolio vacancy rate is zero.

Check out other funds that distributed income this Friday (23):

ticker Background Performance ALZR11 Alianza Trust Income 5.65 SNCI11 Suno Real Estate Receivables 1.15 BTLG11 BTG Pactual Logístico 0.74 XPML11 XP Malls 0.73 SNFF11 Suno FoF 0.65 XPIN11 Industrial XP 0.62

Sign up and learn how to use the best of the strategies used by the world’s biggest investors to increase your wealth

Related