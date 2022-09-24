Ifix completes ten straight weeks of earnings, longest streak since 2018

The Ifix – index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on B3 – closed the session this Friday (23) with a drop of 0.15%, at 2,990 points. The Mauá Capital Hedge Fund (MCHF11) topped the list of the highest highs in the trading session, with an increase of 3.0%.
In the week, Ifix accumulated a high of 0.19%, a percentage that represents the 10th week followed by gains in the indicator. Check out the sequence:
|Week
|Result
|09.18.2022
|0.19%
|09.11.2022
|0.15%
|04.09.2022
|0.15%
|08.28.2022
|1.18%
|08.21.2022
|0.60%
|08.14.2022
|1.82%
|07.08.2022
|1.90%
|07.31.2022
|0.12%
|07.24.2022
|0.74%
|07.17.2022
|0.55%
Source: InfoMoney
It is the longest streak of positive Ifix results since November 2018, during which the index totaled nine consecutive weeks of highs.
Biggest highs this Friday (23):
|ticker
|Name
|Sector
|Variation (%)
|MCHF11
|Mauá Capital Hedge Fund
|Titles and Val. furniture
|3
|NSLU11
|Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
|Hospital
|2.31
|BPFF11
|Brazil Plural Absolute
|Titles and Val. furniture
|1.5
|BLMG11
|Bluemacaw Logistics
|Logistics
|1.22
|SNFF11
|Suno FoF
|Others
|1
Biggest casualties of this Friday (23):
|ticker
|Name
|Sector
|Variation (%)
|RBRY11
|RBR PCRI
|Titles and Val. furniture
|-1.17
|BTCR11
|BTG Pactual Credito Imobiliario
|Titles and Val. furniture
|-1.14
|CVBI11
|VBI CRI
|Titles and Val. furniture
|-1.11
|HGCR11
|CSHG Real Estate Receivables
|Titles and Val. furniture
|-1.02
|XPML11
|XP Malls
|malls
|-0.95
Source: B3
dividends today
The FII Alianza Trust Renda Imobiliária (ALZR11) distributed this Friday (23) the ‘superdividend’ announced for September and referring to the fund’s result in the previous month. The portfolio paid R$5.65 per share today, equivalent to a monthly return of 4.81%.
The amount of income distributed this month is well above the history of dividends paid by the fund, at around R$ 0.78, as highlighted in a statement from the portfolio to the market:
According to Alianza Trust Renda, the dividend distributed in September is extraordinary and was influenced by the sale of a property located on Avenida Nações Unidas, in São Paulo, leased to Clariant Brasil, a company in the chemical sector. The business was started in April 2022.
The fund will receive R$ 203 million for the space of approximately 32.8 thousand square meters and a built area of 29 thousand square meters. Of the amount, R$ 89 million was paid last week. The remaining balance must be paid by October 10, 2022.
In a management report, the FII reported that “the operation confirms the fund’s important thesis of not only allowing excellent income with high month-to-month predictability, but also of having assets of high real estate value, with the potential to generate additional value for our clients. shareholders”.
With a hybrid profile – which invests in more than one asset class – Alianza Trust Renda currently has a portfolio comprising 14 properties, which represent a net worth of R$741 million. The portfolio vacancy rate is zero.
Check out other funds that distributed income this Friday (23):
|ticker
|Background
|Performance
|ALZR11
|Alianza Trust Income
|5.65
|SNCI11
|Suno Real Estate Receivables
|1.15
|BTLG11
|BTG Pactual Logístico
|0.74
|XPML11
|XP Malls
|0.73
|SNFF11
|Suno FoF
|0.65
|XPIN11
|Industrial XP
|0.62
