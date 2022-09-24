“Ime Udoka’s Case Is Much Worse Than They’re Saying”

The case of Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka could be far worse than what is being reported. According to former player Matt Barnes, Udoka’s situation is “a lot uglier” and everything could explode soon.

“They won’t say, but I’m part of the media now and I try not to be like everyone else,” Barnes said. “So I try to talk and get the facts honestly. But when I learned the facts, I talked to Ime Udoka’s defense and after I heard everything, I can say that the case in Boston is much worse, it’s a mess, 100% more serious than what they’re saying.”

Yesterday, Celtics management suspended Udoka for the entire 2022/23 season, but the team only reported that the coach had broken a rule of internal conduct. What is known, however, is that the coach had an affair with a woman who is part of the team.

“I cannot tolerate what happened, I cannot support it,” he said. “It’s not my place to say exactly what happens, but if the whole truth comes out, it will. What is happening is very profound, but I hope that everything will be resolved there”.

Udoka received the biggest punishment ever seen in the NBA, but there was a similar case with former Minnesota Timberwolves GM Gersson Rosas and he was fired. However, with the Celtics coach, the situation could be much more serious.

While nothing comes out as official, rumors begin to surface that Ime Udoka’s case was not consensual, which would be even worse. If something like this is confirmed, it is possible to go to the criminal sphere.

Shortly after the suspension was announced, coach Ime Udoka made an official statement.

“First of all, I want to apologize to our athletes, fans, staff and my family for this disappointment. I apologize for putting the franchise in such a difficult situation, and for that, I accept the decision. I will not comment further on the matter, out of respect for all involved.”

The news also has a personal impact on Udoka, as he has been dating actress Nia Long for over ten years. The couple has a son, by the way. The fact that it was an extramarital affair, however, was never on trial by Celtics officials. The episode was treated as an internal infraction that evolved into bullying, while details remain under wraps.

Substitute also had problems

A curious fact is happening in Boston. Despite the board suspending Ime Udoka, his replacement Joe Mazzulla also had problems with the justice.

In 2009, the interim coach was arrested for domestic violence while he was playing for West Virginia University.

Since 2019 with the Celtics, he has assisted Brad Stevens after a few years with the G League’s Maine Red Claws. Despite everything, Mazzulla is admired by the team’s top players, such as Jayson Tatum.

“I love Joe,” Tatum said. “I think just being by his side, you can tell how passionate he is about the cast. Now, he has much more knowledge, goes into more detail. So he is very comfortable with his position.”

