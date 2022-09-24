In an act in Campinas, Bolsonaro takes stock of government actions and says he didn’t make a mistake in the pandemic | Elections 2022 in Campinas and Region – SP

Candidate for reelection, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) fulfilled his campaign agenda this Saturday morning (24) in downtown Campinas (SP). In a speech to his supporters, Bolsonaro took stock of the government’s actions and said he made no mistakes during the pandemic.

Bolsonaro traveled to the city this Friday (23), after having completed an agenda in Minas Gerais, and spent the night at the Preparatory School for Army Cadets (EsPCEx).

Brazil has more than 685 thousand deaths from Covid. Throughout the pandemic, Bolsonaro went against the guidelines recommended by experts and international entities; he spread fake news about vaccines; caused agglomerations; criticized restrictive measures adopted to contain the spread of the virus; Said he wouldn’t get vaccinated.

“You know, when I took over in 2019, where our country was going. You know what we did that year, as well as what we face in the year 2020, in which a pandemic, something unknown to the world, the whole world suffering from In Brazil it was no different. But today I am proud to say that everything I have said over these two years, I have not made any mistakes in any of these proposals. Campinas.

“I was against the policy of ‘stay at home, we’ll see the economy later’. I always said that we had to fight the virus and also fight unemployment in our country. When they forced you to ‘stay at home’, many people had no income, many people lived in informality. They were, yes, condemned to very difficult days in our Brazil. We did everything to serve them, we created programs to guarantee, we served the most needy with emergency aid and we won this stage” , added the candidate.

The president appears in second place in polls of voting intentions. Datafolha poll released last Thursday (22), for example, showed Bolsonaro with 33% of voting intentions, while Lula (PT) appeared with 47%.

Camarotti: Campaign blames Bolsonaro for high rejection

Valdo: Lula still seeks to rise from 4 to 5 points in the polls

2 of 2 Bolsonaro holds a rally in Campinas — Photo: Jefferson Barbosa/EPTV Bolsonaro holds a rally in Campinas — Photo: Jefferson Barbosa/EPTV

The reelection candidate rode a motorcycle through the streets of Campinas to the venue, and supporters accompanied the convoy.