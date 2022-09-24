In Jovem Pan, commentator explodes with Guga Noblat: ‘It’s going to take your c*’ | famous

The atmosphere was tense during the exhibition of the Young Pan morning show this Friday (23). After a brief disagreement, containing even petty insults, the show’s host, Paulo Mathias, had to step in and give a sermon. All the confusion happened between Paulo Figueiredo and Guga Noblat.

In summary, the attraction addressed the statement of a former American congresswoman about abortion, stating that until 6 weeks of pregnancy, the heartbeat of the fetus is just “manufactured sounds”. Then, during the moment when the commentators gained space to express their opinion, both Paulo and Guga were able to show their point of view from home.

It was at this time that Paulo Figueiredo, who is against abortion, decided to justify his opinion using an emotional moment in his life: when he heard his daughter’s heart for the first time. “I’m going to tell you an experience very quickly,” he began. “I practically never cried, ever. The first time I cried like that, copiously, it was just listening to my daughter’s heartbeat. And to this day it thrills me,” he vented.

However, it seems that the commentator’s story did not move everyone on the bench. This is because, at a certain moment in Paulo Figueiredo’s statement, Guga Noblat can be heard sketching a “wow”, disdaining his colleague’s speech. It was then that Paulo lost control when he realized the debauchery and started cursing. “Oh, it’s going to take your c* * if you think it doesn’t thrill”, Figueiredo shot.

And the discussion would have remained hot if presenter Paulo Mathias hadn’t quickly cut through the confusion by asking them to turn off the commentators’ microphones. The presenter also gave a sermon: “Class, without going down here, with all due respect. Oh Guga, I shouldn’t have laughed at this story, huh? And much less Paulinho Figueiredo using bad words here. Let’s stop it, this is level program. Are you going crazy? Let’s respect it,” he said.

On the internet, however, both commentators spoke out. “Let there be no doubt: he who makes fun of a father’s feeling when he hears his daughter’s heartbeat is a worm that is dead inside. Anyone who doesn’t assume what he does is a brat, a weakling. VTNC is little. If I had it in person, I would be missing my teeth”, wrote Paulo Figueiredo on his Twitter.

Guga Noblat also insisted not to remain silent and expose his side, clarifying that the criticism is of the use of heartbeats as an anti-abortion argument: “The guy uses a heartbeat to dehumanize those who are in favor of abortion and still call it a baby killer. Then play the victim as if they had criticized a father who hears his son’s heartbeat. Basic script and fake. The criticism is to those who dehumanize those who want to protect women”.

