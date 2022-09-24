In Mar do Sertão, Candoca will ask Tertulinho for a divorce after the party | come around

After celebrating the wedding anniversary against his will, Candoca will open the game with the colonel’s son.
“I’d give anything to know what you’re thinking right now,” he asks.
Tertulinho (Renato Góes) and Candoca (Isadora Cruz) meet after their wedding in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Candoca (Isadora Cruz) vents thoughts with Tertulinho (Renato Góes) in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Shaken since the return of Zé Paulino/José (Sergio Guizé), Candoca decides to get real and ask for a divorce!
“Tertulinho, I want a divorce…”
Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will ask for a divorce from Tertulinho (Renato Góes) — Photo: Globo
Candoca reveals to Lorena that he wants to separate from Tertulinho
Needless to say, the lawyer will be SHOCKED 😱😱 and feel sick!
Tertulinho (Renato Góes) will react to his wife’s divorce request in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Is this the end of the couple? Don’t miss the chapters of Mar do Sertão to find out! 🌵🤐
24 set
Saturday
Tertulinho is revolted by the arrival of José. Maruan asks Laura to keep her real identity a secret. Cira celebrates the success of her vlog. Vanclei threatens Xaviera, and Timbó notices. José and Tertulinho face off, and Candoca gets angry with them both. Tomás explains to Tereza how Rosinha can study. Floro passes information to Saba straight from the party. Candoca asks for a divorce.
