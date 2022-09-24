In MG, Bolsonaro says he will put an end to “abuses of another Power”

posted on 9/23/2022 7:28 PM / updated on 9/23/2022 7:29 PM



(Credit: Reproduction / Social Networks)

In a threatening tone, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke again, this Friday (23/9), of putting an “end point” on “abuses by another Power”, in reference to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) . The declaration took place during a rally in Divinópolis, Minas Gerais. The state is the second largest electoral college, with 10.41% of the total voters in the country, and has a decisive record in elections.

“Brazil is a free country. You know that your freedom is increasingly threatened by another power, which is not the Executive Power. And we know that we must put an end to this abuse that exists on the part of another Power. “, he added, amending that, if reelected, “all, without exception, will play within the four lines of the Constitution”. “Nobody owns anything here. I don’t rule the presidency, I have limits. So it is within each Power. Nobody rules the Republic but our people. The will of this people will be present after the elections in their fullness”, he said alongside his deputy, General Walter Braga Netto.

The president also recalled the stab wound received in 2018 in the state. “It is a pleasure to return to my second homeland. Here, I gained a new life. Here, God chose me to be president of the Republic”, he said, being cheered to the sound of “myth”.

Bolsonaro also attacked Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), calling him a “thief”. And he added: “Today we have no opposition, we have bandits who want to harm their population and we are going to defeat these people at the polls on the 2nd of October”, he shouted.

The chief executive signaled an improvement in the economy, a drop in fuel prices and defended ideological guidelines, such as anti-abortion. “Whoever is elected president this year, nominates two to occupy the STF next year. You can be sure, if I am re-elected, these two who will enter will never be in favor of abortion either.” Finally, he stated that Bolsonaristas are “the majority”. “We will win in the first round.”

On Thursday, Bolsonaro said that certain decisions by STF ministers “have a lot to do with” his management and, consequently, “the destiny of the nation”. And he said again that, after the elections, “Brazil will return to normality because these abuses will cease to exist”. However, he did not comment further on what he intends to do.