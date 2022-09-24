In ‘Pantanal’, Tenório is wounded by Alcides and tragically dies after being dragged into the river by an anaconda; see photos

In the next chapters of “Pantanal”, Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) go by boat to Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) farm and stay in ambush by the river. The friends patiently wait for some movement from the villain’s farm. The ex-butler even asks if it’s better for them to come back another day, but Alcides, who is traumatized after being raped by the farmer, says that this time he’s going to the end with his revenge.

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) threatens Tenório (Murilo Benício) Photo: Rede Globo/Disclosure

Zaquieu notices that it is almost dusk and shares his concern with Alcides, who says only “let it be dark”. Mariana’s ex-employee (Selma Egrei) asks if they are going to sleep outside, and Maria Bruaca’s partner (Isabel Teixeira) explains that he can sleep on the boat. Annoyed, Zaquieu says that his friend is crazy, because the place is full of animals.

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) is in the sights of Tenório (Murilo Benício) Photo: Rede Globo/Disclosure

The column exclusively shows photos of the moment when the duo approaches the villain, who was leaving the house alone. After almost falling off the boat, Tenório notices the presence of Alcides, who is armed with a spear. The bad character tells the two to fight with his hands, but he draws his weapon. Quickly, Zaquieu saves Alcides by aiming the revolver at the land grabber at the moment he aims at the pawn. Alcides ends up hitting Tenório with the zagaia, after Zaquieu is shot in the chest by the crook. Wounded by the zagaia, Tenório takes a boat from an anaconda, which drags him into the river, and tragically dies.

Tenório (Murilo Benício) and Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) Photo: Rede Globo/Disclosure

Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) has Tenório (Murilo Benício) in his sights to defend Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) Photo: Rede Globo/Disclosure

