In response to criticism about GTA 6, developers show games in their early stages

In the gaming world, this week had practically no other subject than the leak of GTA 6 in videos and images made by a hacker. The game is one of the most anticipated on the market, so any news about it is enough to put fans on alert.

But, like everything on the internet, there are always those who love to complain about things, and this is nothing new. The released images were criticized by some Rockstar fans, and soon some developers came to the company’s defense, rebutting comments made by people who do not understand anything about the process of developing a game.

Developers tease early-stage games in defense of Rockstar

The leak of GTA 6 images and videos made many Rockstar fans even more excited and anxious for the game’s release, however, many others took the opportunity to complain about the graphics shown in the videos.

First of all, it is very important to point out that the game is still in development, and these images showed the early stages of this development, so obviously they are not intended to show what GTA 6 will be like, just to give you an idea.

The project is not finished yet and not even close, as the game doesn’t even have a release date yet, which means that a lot will change and improve. Still, some fans decided to complain about the graphics of the videos leaked on the internet.

One such fan posted that a game’s graphics are the first thing to be finalized during the game’s development. According to him, because GTA 6 has already been in development for 4 years, what was shown in the video will be practically the same thing that will be shown in the finished game and that the next year will only serve to code missions and solve bugs problems.

It didn’t take long for real developers to show up to debunk posts like this. One of them was Xavier Coelho-Kostolny, a 3D artist who participated in projects such as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. He posted a reply to the comment with the message “That’s one of the best extremely-confident-but-don’t-know-what-you’re-talking-about-reviews I’ve seen.”

This is the greatest extremely-confident-but-has-no-idea-what-they’re-talking-about take I’ve ever seen. Magnificent pic.twitter.com/Htra4ov62a — Xavier (@xavierck3d) September 19, 2022

Given this, other members of the game development community ended up getting involved in the conversation and even sharing some videos of famous games in their early stages of development, proving that the graphics were far from what they were presented in the finished project.

One of the posts was made by Paul Ehreth, who is head of design for the new Control, a title that has received several awards for its advanced graphics. To prove that the comment had nothing to do with reality, he posted a video on Youtube that shows how the game was in the early stages of its development.

From the video you can see that a lot has really changed, from the setting to even the movement of the character and the look. In other words, the graphics were far from finished there.

Kurt Margenau, who is head of design for Uncharted 4, also posted a video from the game’s development period on his twitter. In it, we can see an action and chase scene in the jeep and even a comparison between the development phase and the finished work.

What art looks like for a video game in development. https://t.co/15bo6L6qMa — Kurt Margenau (@kurtmargenau) September 20, 2022

Even a fan profile of Naugthy Dog posted a video from the time of development of their biggest hit, The Last of Us. In it, it is possible to see one of the first versions of the game that had not yet been finished.

Yes..this is what the Last of Us looked like in it’s development stages. Every game you ever played went through this. pic.twitter.com/acNFSRjIAo — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) September 20, 2022

In the post they wrote, “Yes, this is what The Last of Us looked like when it was still in development. Every game you’ve ever played has been through this.”

Cian Maher, an Irish journalist, posted a photo of what Horizon: Zero Dawn looked like during development, revealing a Tyrannical that looks like it was made out of lego, which even seems to be a lie, although it isn’t.

“Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game” Here’s a Thunderjaw from an early build of Horizon: Zero Dawn pic.twitter.com/Xq6fw5fS0e — Cian Maher (@cianmaher0) September 20, 2022

In the post he repeated the comment in quotes “Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game” and responded by showing the image of Tyrannio to prove that it is not true.

GTA 6 still doesn’t have a release date

For now GTA 6 remains one of the most awaited games, especially for fans of the franchise. The leak showed that the game is in fact being produced, but nothing is ready yet, there is no way to judge something that is not finished.

For now, Rockstar has not even released a window for the release of GTA 6, which should only happen even after 2024.

Source: twitter