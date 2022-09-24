In Struggle for Survival, Children Work Hard in Brick Factories in Afghanistan | World

Nabila works ten hours or more a day, doing the heavy, dirty work of packing mud into molds and carrying wheelbarrows full of bricks. At age 12, she works in brick factories for half her life, and she is probably the oldest of all her co-workers.

Already high, the number of children put to work in Afghanistan is growing, fueled by the collapse of the economy after the Taliban took over the country and the world cut financial aid just over a year ago.

A recent survey by the NGO Save the Children estimated that half of the country’s families put children to work to put food on the table while livelihoods disappeared.

Nowhere is this clearer than in the many brick factories on the road north of the capital, Kabul. The conditions in the ovens are difficult even for adults. But in almost all of them, four or five-year-olds are found working alongside their families from early morning until dusk in the summer heat..

Children participate in all stages of the brick making process. They carry cans of water, they carry wooden brick molds filled with mud to put them in the sun to dry.

They load and push wheelbarrows full of dry bricks into the kiln to be burned, then push wheelbarrows full of burnt bricks. They pick up the smoldering coal that has been burned in the oven, looking for bits that can still be used, inhaling the soot and scorching their fingers.

Children work with a determination born of knowing little more than their families’ needs. When asked about toys or games, they smile and shrug. Only a few went to school.

Nabila, the 12-year-old girl, has been working in brick factories since she was five or six years old. Like many other workers, his family works part of the year in a kiln near Kabul, the other part in one outside Jalalabad, near the Pakistani border.

A few years ago, she went to school a little bit in Jalalabad. She would like to go back to school, but she can’t – her family needs her work to survive, she said, with a soft smile.

“We can’t think about anything other than working,” she said.

Mohabbat, a 9-year-old boy, stopped for a moment with a pained expression as he carried a load of coal. “My back hurts,” he said.

Asked what he wanted, he first asked, “What is a desire?” Then, once explained, he was quiet for a moment, thinking. “I want to go to school and eat good food,” he said, then added, “I want to work well so we can have a home.”

The landscape around the factories is bleak and barren, with oven chimneys pumping sooty black smoke. Families live in dilapidated mud houses next to furnaces, each with a corner where they make their bricks. For most, a day’s meal is bread soaked in tea.

Rahim has three children working with him in a brickyard, aged between 5 and 12. The children were in school, and Rahim said he had long resisted putting them to work. But even before the Taliban came to power, as the war continued and the economy worsened, he said he had no choice.

“There is no other way,” he said. “How can they study when we don’t have bread to eat? Survival is more important.”

Recently, in one of the ovens, a light rain started, and at first the children were happy, thinking it would be a refreshing drizzle in the heat. Then the wind picked up. A blast of dust hit them, covering their faces. The air turned yellow with dust. Some of the children could not open their eyes but continued to work. The rain broke into a downpour.

The children were soaked. One boy had water and mud oozing out of him, but like the others, he said he couldn’t take shelter without finishing his work. The streams of heavy rain dug trenches in the earth around them.