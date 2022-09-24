Income Tax: government edits MP that reduces tax on Brazilians’ trips abroad

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) edited provisional measures this week to reduce the income tax on operations involving spending on international travel and foreign investment.

MP 1,138/2022 reduces the rate of Withholding Income Tax (IRRF) on amounts paid or credited to individuals or legal entities resident or domiciled abroad intended to cover personal expenses outside Brazil.

The benefit will be granted on tourism, business, service or training trips or on official missions, up to a monthly limit of R$ 20,000.

As a result, the rate, which is currently 25%, will rise to 6% in 2023 and 2024; to 7% in 2025; 8% in 2026; and 9% in 2027. The measure represents an exemption for the travel agency sector in the order of R$ 1.4 billion per year. The initiative is expected to serve around 35,000 tourism companies across the country.

The Minister of Tourism, Carlos Brito, said that the measure is a historic demand from the tourism sector to correct a distortion in the market. Brazilian agencies, based in Brazil, have paid a 25% tax rate since May 2020 and competing online companies, not based in Brazil, have paid a 6.38% IOF tax.

According to the minister, the initiative will contribute to the economic recovery of the tourism sector and the full resumption of activities in the post-pandemic period. Brito added that he will avoid the loss of 358,300 vacancies in the job market and the decrease of R$ 3.4 billion in the expected income for salaries in the agency sector.

“With the measure, it will be possible to establish fairer competition between agencies based in Brazil and others abroad that pay less taxes. We are talking about 35,000 agencies that operate in the country and will be able to offer better rates to their clients”, said Carlos Brito.

Foreign investment

Another Provisional Measure edited by Bolsonaro, 1,137/2022, zeroed the Income Tax rates of resident or domiciled abroad levied on income from investments in Brazil.

The agency Reuters revealed, in February, that the government was preparing a text on the subject. Subsequently, the Ministry of Economy tried to articulate the inclusion of the exemptions in a project that was being processed in Congress. Now, with the edition of the MP, the measure has immediate effect, but the exemption will only be valid from 2023.

According to the text, tax exemption will be granted for gains with fixed income securities issued by companies, such as debentures, and securities issued by banks, such as financial bill, in addition to income from Investment Funds in Infrastructure Participation and Investment Funds in Participation. in Intensive Economic Production in Research, Development and Innovation.

Government calculations indicate that, with the measure implemented, there will be a waiver of revenue in the order of R$ 1.3 billion, in 2023; BRL 1.4 billion in 2024; and R$ 1.6 billion, in 2025.

Currently, foreign investors pay 15% capital gains tax on bonds issued by companies, but are exempt from the tax for investments in the stock market and public debt. Brazilians pay a 15% to 22.5% Income Tax rate on returns on private and government bonds, depending on the redemption period.

