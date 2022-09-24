Income Tax: last batch will refund 60,200 taxpayers in SC; see how to consult | Santa Catarina

The Federal Revenue opened this Friday (23) the consultation of the fifth and last batch of refund of the 2022 Income Tax. In Santa Catarina, there will be 60,217 contributors with amounts totaling BRL 82.7 million to be paid on September 30 in the account stated in the declaration.

Consultations were also released on the so-called residual lots from previous years, that is, taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh, but later settled their accounts with the lion.

To find out if the taxpayer will be included in this lotconsultation takes place on the internet, through the website of the Federal Revenue Service, in addition to the agency’s application for tablets and smartphones.

Citizens must access the Revenue page on the internet (www.gov.br/receitafederal), click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Restitution”.

The page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, allowing a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the status of the declaration, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC.

If any pending issues are identified in the declaration, the taxpayer can rectify the declaration, correcting the information that may be wrong.

The IRS also makes available an application for tablets and smartphones that makes it possible to directly consult information on the release of refunds and the cadastral status of an enrollment with the CPF.

If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the account informed was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen can simply and quickly reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, accessing the address: https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within 1 year, he must request it through the e-CAC Portal, available on the Federal Revenue website, accessing the Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax menu and clicking on “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.

The Revenue also brought data regarding taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh. There were 40,517 statements withheld, about 3% of the total in Santa Catarina, which received 1,860,811 statements.

See the main reasons that led contributors to the lion’s mesh:

41.9% – Omission of income (declared holders and dependents);

28.6% – Deductions from the calculation basis (main reason for deduction: medical expenses);

21.9% – Discrepancies in the amount of IRRF between what was declared by the paying source and what was declared by the individual (among others, lack of information on the beneficiary, and discrepancy between the amounts);

7.6% – Deductions from tax due, receipt of accumulated income, and divergence of information on payment of carnê-leão and/or supplementary tax.

