THE 1st Court of the Public Treasury of Curitiba suspended this Thursday (22), in an injunction, the decision of the Court of Auditors of the State of Paraná (TCE-PR) which requires the state and municipality to present a new additive agreement to Arena da Baixadain addition to sharing the final value of the work (R$ 346.2 million) with the athletic.

The decision of the Court came after a popular action filed by the businessman Fabio Aguayo against the Counselor of the TCE-PR Fernando Augusto Mello Guimaraes. The lawsuit discusses the legality and competence of the Court of Auditors’ decision based on a complaint made by the club.

Last week, the City had asked for an extension of the 30-day period to comply with the TCE-PR decision, a request granted also on this Thursday. The case became final on August 23.

the substitute judge Rafaela Mari Turra accepted the argument that Athletico had no legitimacy to make such a complaint and cites that the agreement signed at the time of the renovation of the stadium for the 2014 World Cup expressed a cost-sharing threshold.

“Therefore, the foundation that a complaint was being admitted – it should be reiterated, made by an illegitimate person – appears to be quite distorted in order to avoid further damage to the treasury, resulting from the future and eventual application of late payment charges for delay / default of the public entity [“indícios de materialidade de ilícito potencialmente danoso aos cofres públicos”], when, in fact, it seems that the public entity at no time agreed to this type of obligation and, in fact, it does not even seem that it could, risk of, then, running into inspection by the Court of Auditors, which lends itself to this. Now, the Court of Auditors must, above all, ensure the correct use of public expenditures, inspect public accounts and not the other way around, that is, impose new expenditures on the treasury, based on conjectures and apparently distorted interpretations of the commitment signed. through an Agreement”, says part of the decision.

reason for action

Sought by the report, Aguayo, who represents several class entities, replied that the action was not institutional because it should be signed as a citizen and individual.

The entrepreneur is president of Abrade (Brazilian Association of Bars and Nightclubs) and vice-president of Sindiprom (Union of Promotion Companies) and Feturism (Federation of Accommodation, Gastronomy, Entertainment and Similar Companies).

According to the plaintiff, who was also advisor to the presidency of TCE-PR between February and June 2021an inquiry into the case was carried out at your request by an external law firm.

“The main conclusion was that the TCE-PR allegedly usurped the competence of the TJ-PR and processed the complaint made by CAP as a true private demand, imposing on the city hall and the state a millionaire expense that, according to what has been verified, is completely contrary to everything stipulated in the tripartite agreement. With that, we decided to file a popular action to preserve the treasury”, says Aguayo, who made a point of highlighting his participation in several actions against the city hall for losses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the full statement at the end of the article.

Position of the TCE-PR Director

Board member Fernando Guimarães, on the other hand, told the OneTwo Sports who has done what he believes to be correct for the case.

“There is an agreement, the tripartite obligation has to be fulfilled. The amount is based on the FGV report that is approved in court. And the state and municipality did not appeal. This is the vote, there is the obligation. What was alleged is that as the contract was already extinct, it could not have an extension or a new amendment. But in fact it is a term of discharge of the agreement… I voted, the plenary accepted and the decision was made. This is the legal act, not my vote “, he stated.

About Aguayo’s motivation and his recent visit to the Court of Auditors, Guimarães was brief. “I don’t know anything. I don’t know why, but as a citizen you have the right to do it. The reasons behind it, I don’t know.”

Bigger problem?

Even if the preliminary injunction is later revoked, the process will continue its course and may even reach Brasília, in the Superior Court of Justice (STJ)which would certainly be politically bad for Athletico’s plans to close the “new tripartite” and end the Arena issue once and for all.

The club, for example, is close to closing the payment of around BRL 40 million to the City Hall for the expropriations carried out for the renovation of the stadium and construction of the World Cup press center. The matter is judicialized and the club lost in the first two instances.

At the same time, it deals with the state government about the rules of a new amendment in compliance with the TCE-PR decision, in addition to maintaining advanced conversations with the Paraná Development, who made the loans for the work, to define the form and period of payment – the executions had already been suspended injunction in the STJ. All this, of course, with the division into three parts of the R$ 346.2 million.

In the view of Athletico’s lawyer, Luiz Fernando Pereira, the issue will not be an obstacle in the search for a resolution to the case of Arena da Baixada. He cites as an example the fate of other similar processes.

“It is the fourth popular action on the subject. The first three were judged unfounded, already with final judgment. It will be the fate of the latter, I am sure”.

Note from Fabio Aguayo

It has always been our attitude as a citizen or representative of the business class to monitor the scenario and measures that harm our activities, organized civil society and especially the taxpayer and the population as a whole.

In this case of the Cup, we have been attentive since 2014 with various preventive actions and measures, from simple charges at the time of more alternative transport and expansion of the taxi fleet, as well as debates on the surroundings of the Arena stadium at the time FIFA wanted regulate and prohibit commercialization and areas of exclusion of displacement and circulation that would harm our activities.

So, it is not today that we are moving and, of course, we are following the developments of the TCE-PR decision on the Arena works. That’s when I realized that there could be something wrong with the issue, as I am familiar with the area of ​​external control and I asked Dr. Jorge Casagrande, who had been a legal consultant at the CPI of Obras da Copa, to investigate.

The Casagrande office carried out an in-depth survey of all the documentation, several gibabytes of documents, and came to numerous conclusions.

The main one is that the TCE-PR allegedly usurped the competence of the TJ-PR and processed the complaint made by the CAP as a true private demand, imposing on the Municipality and the State a millionaire expense that, according to what has been verified, is completely contrary to all stipulated in the tripartite agreement. With that, we decided to file a popular action to preserve the treasury”.