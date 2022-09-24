Inter training: Mano has doubts on the side and will keep Pedro Henrique as a starter | International

Inter’s training on Friday morning was busy. Taison felt a problem in his right ankle and returned early to the locker room. Still without Wanderson, Mano commanded a collective and gave indications of the team that should go to the field against Bragantino. Igor Gomes and Matheus Dias are vying for a spot on the right, while Pedro Henrique will remain among the holders.

The training was divided into two moments. In the first part, players performed an attack versus defense activity in one-on-one situations. The attacker’s mission was to make the best decision on the move: go on top of the marker and finish or fail his teammate.

Afterwards, the squad was divided into two teams for an 11-11 exercise on a reduced field. Mano closely observed the movement of the boys Igor Gomes and Matheus Dias and at all times he gave positioning instructions. One of them will be the replacement for Bustos, suspended.

Yellow team: Emerson Junior; Igor Gomes, Vitão, Kaique and Renê: Gabriel, De Pena, Mauricio, Alan Patrick and David; German;

Pink team: Keiller; Matheus Dias, Moledo, Mercado and Thauan Lara; Liziero, Edenilson, Estevão, Taison and Pedro Henrique; Brian Romero.

During the collective, Taison took a blow to the right ankle in a match with Lucas Ramos, was treated by the doctors and left the field. Minutes later, he returned early to the locker room. The attacking midfielder will be re-evaluated in the coming hours.

In a conversation with the report, the coach explained that the work was aimed at “introducing a pattern of behavior” and reinforced that he will not change the team’s structure. Mercado, therefore, will follow Vitão’s side in the defense and only one winger will be selected in the starting lineup.

Wanderson took to the CT lawn for light runs and physical reconditioning. The attacker must be related to the match, but to start on the bench. Pedro Henrique will be kept alongside Alemão. Goalkeeper Daniel, recovered from a trauma to his right eye, returned to activities with the ball.

Inter return to training on Saturday morning, when Wanderson is expected to return. Colorado faces Bragantino, on Wednesday, at 21:45, in Beira-Rio, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão.

