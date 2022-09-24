Ipespe: 8 days before the election, Lula has 50% of the valid votes and could win in the 1st round

Former President Lula (PT) leads the dispute for the Planalto Palace with an 11-point advantage over President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), according to an Ipespe/Abrapel poll released this Saturday, 24.

Eight days before the election, the PT notes 46% of voting intentions, compared to 35% for the former captain. The indices are the same as those of an Ipespe survey published on Friday 23rd, but commissioned by XP Investimentos.

Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6%, and Simone Tebet (MDB), with 4%, are the last candidates to score in the survey. The others did not reach 1% in the stimulated modality. Blanks and nulls are 5%, and 4% do not know or did not respond.

Ipespe demonstrates that the possibility of Lula winning the election in the first round remains open. While the PT has 46%, his opponents, added together, represent 45%. In valid votes, the former president reached about 50.5%.

in the projection of second round, Lula goes to 54%, against 38% for Bolsonaro. In the previous Ipespe/XP survey, the rates were, respectively, 54% and 37%.

According to the new round, 70% of voters consider it better for the presidential election to be decided in the first round, while 9% prefer to take it to the second round and 9% are indifferent. 1% do not know or did not answer.

Ipespe interviewed 1,100 voters from all regions of the country. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, considering a confidence interval of 95.45%. Registration with the Superior Electoral Court is BR01897/2022.