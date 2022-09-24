Ipespe poll: Lula rises three points; Bolsonaro parks – Politics

Ex-president Lula remains in the leadership of Ipespe and oscillated three points up; Bolsonaro appears with 35%, the same score last year, showing stability in the electoral campaign (photo: Ricardo Stuckert and Evaristo S/AFP) The XP/Ipespe poll for this year’s presidential elections, released this Friday (23/09), shows former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) leading the race, with 46% of voting intentions in the first round. , followed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 35%.

In relation to the previous poll, released on August 31, Lula rose three percentage points, above the margin of error. The PT had 43% of voting intentions and has now moved to 46%. Bolsonaro kept his 35% voting intention. Ciro and Tebet fluctuated downwards, with pedestrians falling from 9% to 7%, and emedebistas, from 5% to 4%.

Blank votes, null votes, and those who will not vote for any candidate add up to 5%. Those who did not know or who preferred not to answer were 2%.

2,000 people were interviewed by telephone between the 19th and 21st of September. The margin of error of 2.2 percentage points. The survey has 95.5% confidence. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-08425/2022.

First round

Stimulated voting intention for president: