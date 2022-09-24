Ipespe poll: Lula rises three points; Bolsonaro parks – Politics

The XP/Ipespe poll for this year’s presidential elections, released this Friday (23/09), shows former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) leading the race, with 46% of voting intentions in the first round. , followed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 35%.
Blank votes, null votes, and those who will not vote for any candidate add up to 5%. Those who did not know or who preferred not to answer were 2%.
2,000 people were interviewed by telephone between the 19th and 21st of September. The margin of error of 2.2 percentage points. The survey has 95.5% confidence. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-08425/2022.
First round
Stimulated voting intention for president:
- Lula (PT) — 46%
- Jair Bolsonaro (PL) — 35%
- Ciro Gomes (PDT) — 7%
- Simone Tebet (MDB) — 4%
- Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brazil) — 1%
- Felipe D’Avila (New) — 0%
- Vera Lcia (PSTU) — 0%
- José Maria Eymael (DC) — 0%
- Father Kelmon (PTB) – 0%
- Sofia Manzano (PCB) — 0%
- Lo Pricles (UP) — 0
- White/Null/No will vote – 5%
- Don’t know/No answer – 2%