Ipespe poll: Lula rises three points; Bolsonaro parks – Politics

Lula and Bolsonaro side by side in a montage
Ex-president Lula remains in the leadership of Ipespe and oscillated three points up; Bolsonaro appears with 35%, the same score last year, showing stability in the electoral campaign (photo: Ricardo Stuckert and Evaristo S/AFP)

The XP/Ipespe poll for this year’s presidential elections, released this Friday (23/09), shows former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) leading the race, with 46% of voting intentions in the first round. , followed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 35%.

In relation to the previous poll, released on August 31, Lula rose three percentage points, above the margin of error. The PT had 43% of voting intentions and has now moved to 46%. Bolsonaro kept his 35% voting intention. Ciro and Tebet fluctuated downwards, with pedestrians falling from 9% to 7%, and emedebistas, from 5% to 4%.

Blank votes, null votes, and those who will not vote for any candidate add up to 5%. Those who did not know or who preferred not to answer were 2%.

2,000 people were interviewed by telephone between the 19th and 21st of September. The margin of error of 2.2 percentage points. The survey has 95.5% confidence. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-08425/2022.

First round

Stimulated voting intention for president:

  • Lula (PT) — 46%
  • Jair Bolsonaro (PL) — 35%
  • Ciro Gomes (PDT) — 7%
  • Simone Tebet (MDB) — 4%
  • Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brazil) — 1%
  • Felipe D’Avila (New) — 0%
  • Vera Lcia (PSTU) — 0%
  • José Maria Eymael (DC) — 0%
  • Father Kelmon (PTB) – 0%
  • Sofia Manzano (PCB) — 0%
  • Lo Pricles (UP) — 0
  • White/Null/No will vote – 5%
  • Don’t know/No answer – 2%

