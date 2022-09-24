Iran’s President Cancels Interview With CNN Anchor Over Veil

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi canceled a previously agreed interview with journalist Christiane Amanpour, main anchor of CNN International. The meeting was scheduled to take place on Wednesday 21, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. However, after Christiane turned down a requirement to wear a veil covering her head, the president refused. The demand would have been made at the last minute.

“Here in New York, or anywhere else outside Iran, no Iranian president has ever asked me to wear a headscarf,” she explained in an interview with the portal. CNN. “And I’ve interviewed all of them since 1995, inside or outside Iran.”

Initially, Raisi was 40 minutes late for the interview, so one of her aides told the journalist that the president suggested wearing her headscarf. However, Christiane said that she “politely refused” as she was out of the country and this is not mandatory.

According to the journalist, at that moment the president’s aide said that the interview would not take place if she did not wear a headscarf. The man reportedly said it was “a matter of respect” as these are the holy months of Muharram and Safar. This was the president’s first US interview.

The anchor grew up in Tehran, the Iranian capital, and, according to her, wears a veil on her head when she has to report in Iran to comply with local laws and customs, otherwise she would not be able to work as a journalist.

Iranian law requires all women to cover their heads and wear baggy clothing in public. The legislation has been in force in the country since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, being mandatory even for tourists, political figures who visit the place and journalists.

Young man dies for not wearing a veil and sparks protests in Iran

Earlier this week, thousands of people took to the streets to demonstrate outrage over the death of Mahsa Aminia 22-year-old girl who was arrested and killed in Tehran, the capital of Iran, for not using the hijab — obligatory veil covering the head of Muslim women.

Police chief Hossein Rahimi said the Iranian woman was arrested for wearing “tight pants” and a headscarf “inadequately”. Mahsa Amini traveled to Tehran with her family last week. She died on Friday the 16th, several days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The case took on gigantic proportions. For thousands of Iranian women, Mahsa was beaten or otherwise mistreated by the police. The young woman’s father reported that she had no health problems before the arrest.