Is there an ice cream? City installs world’s first public beer fountain!

Imagine if you opened a fountain in the middle of a city and instead of water, beer came out. What if I told you that this source actually exists? It is located in Slovenia, more precisely in the city of Žalec, located in a region of the country with a great tradition in the cultivation of hops, one of the ingredients used to produce beer.

Opened in September 2016, it is called the Green Gold Fountain and is the world’s first public beer fountain. It was made to symbolize the important role of hops in Žalec and throughout the Lower Savinja Valley region. In 2017, the project received an innovative product award given by the Slovenian Tourist Board.

In all, the fountain has six taps, each with a different type of beer, which each time release 100 ml of liquid. To use it, you need to buy a glass beer mug with a special chip responsible for releasing beer into the device. The mug is sold in several places in the city and can be taken home as a souvenir.

The beer fountain is located in the city park of Žalec and runs from April to October, when the Lower Savinja Valley region hosts the Green Gold Festival, with many gastronomic attractions to taste the local cuisine as well as music festivals.

