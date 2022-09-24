“It is one of the targets”; Rony becomes past and Palmeiras can trade 48-game striker in 2022 for City Group

O Bahia was purchased by the City Group in a transaction worth 1 billion reais. With the acquisition, some rumors are already circulating in the market. According to information from the Tricolor portal, which covers the Club’s daily activities, striker Wesley, who belongs to the palm trees is one of the conglomerate’s targets to incorporate the Bahian cast for the next season.

Recently, journalist Jorge Nicola reflected on the chance of the deal happening: “Grupo City is the oldest interested in hiring the Palmeirense. There were at least four different proposals in the last windows”, said journalist Jorge Nicola on his YouTube channel.

It is worth mentioning that the striker has always been a declared fan and the lack of opportunities as a starter at Palmeiras can really facilitate a negotiation: “To complete, there is one more situation that increases this conjecture: Wesley is a declared supporter of Bahia. (…) ”, concluded the journalist about the attacker.

The striker has played 48 matches this season, but most of them are in reserve status. In all, he scored three goals and offered five assists. Projecting a reformulation for 2023, the board commanded by President Leila Pereira would not accept to negotiate shirt 11 in case of a good proposal.