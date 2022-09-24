“It seems that I was the lover”, Zilu said about Graciele

Zilu countered Graciele Lacerda’s comments and made a strong statement

Zilu Godoi is part of one of the most talked about families today, the Camargo. Not a week goes by without the clan’s descendants not seeing news in the press, especially the core involving the businesswoman, Zezé and Graciele. In February, Wanessa Camargo’s mother got tired of seeing her name in the spotlight and gave enough to the countryman’s current companion.

At the time, Zilu shared a video asking for respect and stating that he would no longer shut up in the face of provocations. The trigger for the confusion is due to the fact that Graciele says that Zilu and Zezé were in an open relationship when she met him: “There are people who have reversed history. It seems that I was the destroyer of homes, the lover, it seems that I entered her life to ruin everything”, began Zilu in her outburst.

“This never happened and would not happen. Because if I were in that position [em um casamento aberto] I hadn’t separated, I would be there”, fired the businesswoman. “Enough! He arrives! I deserve respect! Follow your life, your dreams, your plans, your love, follow what is good for you. But please forget me! Forget about humiliating me with your ‘truths’, because I won’t shut up anymore! Today you have everything that you once planned when you entered my wedding, and I have nothing else to offer you”, continued Zilu.

Zezé’s ex-wife ended by saying: “I just ask you one favor: move on with your life without the need to disrespect who I was and who I am. Respect my story! Respect who I am!”.